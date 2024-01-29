The pearl of Asia opens to the eyes of tourists – a country that will surprise even those who have traveled a lot

#pearl #Asia #opens #eyes #tourists #country #surprise #traveled #lot

What can make this country attractive for a traveler from Lithuania?

Uzbekistan is interesting for its colorful architecture, history, legends, customs of life, different food. Islamic architecture preserved over the centuries is complemented by unique mountain landscapes.

Uzbekistan is famous for its myths and legends – one of them tells how Uzbekistan came to be. When God divided the lands, the Uzbek came last. Then God asked him, where have you been, why did you come last, I have already distributed all the lands. The Uzbek says: “Students, you have to be a loving and compassionate neighbor, so I missed them all and it just so happened that I came last.”

Then God smiled and answered: “Because you are so merciful and love people so much, I give you a paradise on Earth between two mountain rivers.” So everyone, traveling in Uzbekistan, experiences the exceptional hospitality of the Uzbeks.

There is another aspect – some tourists say that they were in Uzbekistan in “Soviet times” and the country did not leave a great impression. I can boldly say that in those days the main objects were turned into warehouses or other non-tourist objects. And now they reveal the true history of Uzbekistan.

It should be emphasized that you need to travel to Uzbekistan as soon as possible, before this country is spoiled by mass tourism.

What are the three most important places to visit in Uzbekistan?

The historical cities of Khiva, Bukhara and Samarkand, which have preserved the beauty of Islamic architecture throughout the ages.

Khiva is famous all over the world for the Ichan-Kala architectural complex, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. It is from the 12th to the 19th century. an ancient city located in the heart of Khiva, where you feel as if you are moving back in time. Ancient palaces with impressive mosaics, minarets of unique beauty, madrassas and mosques await you. Khiva represents the beginning of Uzbekistan as a state.

Bukhara is one of the oldest cities in Central Asia, with a history of more than 2,500 years. years. Bukhara is located along the historic Silk Road. The Silk Road started from China and one of its branches passed through Uzbekistan. At that time, trade flourished in Bukhara, there were many caravan stops, which can still be seen today. Caravans coming from the desert stopped here to drink, spend the night, and sell goods.

Among the most impressive objects in Samarkand are the mausoleum for the ruler Amir Timur and the mosque for Timur’s most beloved wife, Saray Mulk Khanum. Timur can be compared to our prince Vytautas the Great, because Uzbekistan flourished during his reign. Samarkand’s historical monuments date back to the Timurid Empire and are as important as the architectural masterpieces of ancient Egypt, China, India, Greece and Rome.

What is the most unique aspect of Uzbek culture?

Uzbeks are Muslim and can have one wife by law, but more than one by religion. However, it is the husband’s duty to financially support all his wives and children. For this reason, Uzbeks today usually have only one wife.

In general, Uzbeks are extremely loyal to traditions and customs. From a young age, children are taught to respect women and older people. This is revealed even in the little things: in Tashkent, we boarded a subway car in which young people were sitting, and they immediately stood up and gave way to older tourists.

Perhaps the most memorable feature of the culture is hospitality. There are even separate halls in their house, dedicated only to celebrating birthdays. Not to mention weddings – there are special buildings in the city center where 300-400 people can celebrate them.

We are also surprised by the architecture itself: the houses are tall, there are almost no windows, they are surrounded by high fences, but only when you go inside you see how decorated and beautified everything is. Beauty is not meant to be seen from the street, but to please those residents who live in the house and their guests.

What is the most popular Uzbek dish?

The most popular Uzbek dish is pilaf, of which more than 100 varieties are known, so locals joke that they can eat pilaf even every day.

A famous Uzbek legend tells about the origin of pilaf: a very rich young man fell in love with a very poor girl, so they could not marry. Then that young man decided out of grief that he would starve. The worried father called the messenger for help. The newsman said that there are two ways: either that guy has to connect his heart with that girl, or he has to be fed a lot of pilaf. Traditional pilaf is very fatty and the guy will regain his strength. Since then, pilaf is always eaten at Uzbek weddings.

Tourist groups have the opportunity to make their own Uzbek pilaf from start to finish. We add rice, potatoes, garlic, pepper, onions and, of course, meat to it. Sesame (or other type) seeds are sprinkled on top. One ingredient that is not grown in Lithuania is added to the pilaf – yellow carrots. In Uzbekistan, both the usual carrots and yellow carrots grow – they are exactly what you need for the original pilaf.

Uzbek food is not spicy, but very, very fatty. In the restaurants we visited, we coordinated with the chefs in advance to serve food with less fat. Tourists who tried a simple cafe, where almost only locals eat, joked that we urgently need carbonated mineral water, because their traditional food is really too fatty for our stomachs.

What is the best time of year to visit Uzbekistan?

During the year, the temperature in Uzbekistan ranges from ten degrees of cold to 45 degrees of heat. Therefore, I advise you to travel to this country in the spring from mid-March to the end of May or already in autumn from September to mid-November. For example, my first trip next year is planned for March 27-April 5, so Uzbekistan will welcome us with fresh cucumbers and tomatoes and sunny days from 17 to 25 degrees Celsius (and Lithuania is still cold).

The next trip is planned for May 17-27, when fresh strawberries will be available. In July, the air temperature can reach 40 degrees, so I recommend that you include not only cities, but also mountains during your trip. But some travelers love it. To experience the true charm of Uzbekistan, I advise you to spend at least 10 days on your trip.

What is the most interesting fact about Uzbekistan that most people do not know?

Official international sources recognize that it is one of the safest countries in the world. This fact was mentioned in July by the authoritative travel magazine “Lonely Planet”. So, traveling here is safe and calm.

Another fact that people often do not know is that Uzbekistan does not have access to any sea or ocean (there are mountain rivers and several lakes).

What is the most challenging aspect of traveling to Uzbekistan?

Using credit cards – You won’t be able to pay with a credit card almost anywhere. Only cash is recommended. Locals pay in Uzbek currency in sums, but prefer US dollars when communicating with foreigners. For example, I bought gold jewelry in a special gold market in Tashkent, but even there – “sorry, you can only pay in cash”. You can only use credit cards in shopping centers.

So how do you budget for a trip? The groups of travelers I lead usually spend the night in four-star hotels, where a very hearty breakfast and dinner are served, so money is only needed for lunches in restaurants and waiting rooms. Allow about 10-15 euros for lunch. Uzbek customs require that when the guest leaves the table, there should be plenty of food left, not empty plates, so meals in hotels are very filling.

What was your most memorable experience while traveling in Uzbekistan?

These are Uzbek markets, where the eyes dazzle with the abundance of goods, the aroma of spices is intoxicating, and the sellers are friendly, so it is interesting to negotiate with them. Sellers are proud of their products, so they gladly share their knowledge of local cuisine, tell where and how fruits and vegetables are grown, and offer to taste them.

For example, we visited a pomegranate field with one of the tourist groups and learned about their cultivation. The same can be heard by simply asking the pomegranate seller in the market. Communication culture is very important in Uzbekistan, and especially in the market.

The traditional structure of the market is also interesting – for example, there is a hall where only bread is sold. Different merchants, but they sell only nuts or only halva. Fruits are very impressively sold, they are literally stacked on the counter: a castle of red beets, a castle of golden oranges, a castle of red tomatoes.

You will usually have to negotiate in the market in Russian, although you can also communicate in English in Uzbekistan (the younger generation, like in Lithuania, knows it).

What is the most beautiful natural object in Uzbekistan?

For me, the most impressive place is the mountains and the opportunity to meet and accompany the sun in the desert.

Explore the mysterious mountains of Uzbekistan with the locals. In the mountains, you can enjoy wonderful natural views with one condition – if you trust the local residents. In Uzbekistan, there are no educational trails marked in the mountains (as we are used to). So follow a local guide and admire the wild mountain goats (only the locals know where they graze), see various other wild animals, and watch the enchanting mountain views. By the way, some of the mountains have sufficiently good ski tracks.

Sunrise in the desert. With the first light of dawn, a delicate palette of pastel shades begins to emerge in the Uzbek desert. The sky changes from velvety indigo to soft pinks, purples and oranges that herald the arrival of a new day. Every wave of sand, every undulation of the dunes stands out in the early morning light.

Day turns gracefully into evening, and the desert changes again. The setting sun envelops the landscape in a warm, golden hue and casts long shadows that stretch across the endless sea of ​​sand.

What is the most popular souvenir to buy in Uzbekistan?

Uzbekistan offers a variety of souvenirs that capture the hearts of visitors, with the most popular being handmade ceramics, spices, colorful carpets, and exquisite gold jewelry.

There are many pottery workshops in Uzbekistan where you can watch a variety of ceramics being made by hand. From plates and bowls to decorative tiles, these ceramics are not only functional, they also make beautiful works of art. Porcelain pieces are also available.

Carpets, often made of silk or wool, feature intricate patterns and vibrant colors that reflect the country’s cultural heritage. You can even find carpets with Swarovski crystals. So, you can definitely choose a heart-loving rug. I’ll let you in on a secret – some of the carpets produced in Uzbekistan are sold in Turkey with a Turkish label.

There are two types of gold jewelry: some are ornamented with Uzbek patterns, others are more in line with our European expectations. The gold market of Tashkent is extremely impressive, where shops sell only gold. Although the official documents are issued here, it was a little uneasy when I got back, so I went to the Assay House, where they confirmed that the gold was real. Traditional Uzbek jewelry is characterized by intricate patterns and designs that tell about the culture and history of this country.

What is the most important thing for travelers to know before going to Uzbekistan?

Visas are not required for travel to Uzbekistan. I repeat, you need to have cash, preferably US dollars. Also, some Lithuanians still do not know that Tashkent can be reached by direct flight from Riga.

Uzbekistan does not belong to the European Union, so I advise you to take care of health insurance, because all medical services are paid, starting with the first visit.

Lithuania does not have a diplomatic representation in Uzbekistan: if something unexpected happens, the nearest Lithuanian embassy is in Kazakhstan.

I advise those going to this country to smile a lot, to be friendly, because they really like smiling and friendly people. You can achieve a lot with a smile there and this country is not yet spoiled by mass tourism.