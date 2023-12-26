The penny Motorola Moto G34 debuted with a 120 Hz screen

#penny #Motorola #Moto #G34 #debuted #screen

Slowly, even the last mid-range mobile offers a screen with a refresh rate higher than 60 Hz, and this trend is reinforced by the recently announced Motorola Moto G34. The device is currently only available in China, but due to its correct characteristics and favorable price, it is worth getting to know it more closely, and a global launch can also be expected next year.

Motorola’s novelty boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, which displays content in HD+ resolution with the aforementioned 120 Hz refresh rate. Below the upper frame, aligned in the middle, you can find a cutout on the screen, where the front 16 megapixel camera is located. In connection with the device, it is worth mentioning that it is also equipped with two speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

Inside the smartphone ticks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. On the official product page, you can see only one version for now, which is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Thanks to the chipset used, the device can also connect to 5G networks.

The Android 14 operating system running on the smartphone claims part of the storage for itself, which is supplemented by the manufacturer’s own developed Moto MYUI 6.0 user interface with unique features and extra functions. The internal storage can be expanded using a micro SD card.

The Motorola Moto G34 has a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, supplemented by a 2-megapixel macro module. The mobility of the device is ensured by a battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh, which can be charged with 18 watts.

The Motorola Moto G34 is sold in black and blue colors, so for now only in China, where it can be purchased for HUF 48,000. The mobile will go on sale on December 28th, and as for international distribution, we can expect a global release sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

Source: GSMArena

Follow too NapiDroid.hu-ta for the latest Android news!