The pension that a Romanian who now receives 1281 lei and has 36 years of contribution experience will have, after the increase

The money that Romanians will receive for the increased pension from January 1, 2024 is doubled in some cases, especially in the case of those who worked on the minimum wage.

The case of a pensioner who will benefit from a significant increase from next year, after both indexations, was presented on Friday, on Antena 3 CNN.

For example, a man who in November 2023 has a pension of 1,125 lei, and a contribution period of 36 years, will receive, after the January 2024 increase, the amount of 1,281 lei monthly, after the increase of 13.8.

The pensioner also has 21.62745 points earned.

Later, after the recalculation from September 2024, the Romanian will have a pension of 2,340 lei per month, which means an increase of about 1,200 lei compared to the initial pension now.

This is just an example and does not mean that all Romanians who now have this pension will receive a doubling of their income, stated the head of the National Pension House, Daniel Baciu, on Friday, on Antena 3 CNN.

The Romanians who have worked for many years on the minimum wage and have a full contribution period will have the most to gain, the head of the CNPP also specified.