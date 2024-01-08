The Pentagon denies that they are preparing to withdraw American troops from Iraq

#Pentagon #denies #preparing #withdraw #American #troops #Iraq

The Iraqi prime minister spoke on Friday about the withdrawal of American troops after the air force liquidated a leader of an Iraqi militia.

The Pentagon denies that it plans to withdraw American troops from Iraq, despite the fact that the Iraqi government announced on Friday that it will begin the process of withdrawing the US-led international military coalition, according to a report.

Mohamed Shia al-Sudani The office of the Iraqi Prime Minister issued a statement on the withdrawal of American troops on Friday. This comes after the US Air Force killed a leader of Harakat al-Nujaba, an influential Shiite militia, and another person close to him in an air strike on Thursday. The US thereby enraged the Shiite militias supported by Iran, further increasing tensions in the Middle East, which were already growing due to the Gaza conflict.

I am not aware of any plans at this time. We remain very focused on the mission against ISIS

he announced on Monday Patrick Ryderthe major general of the US Air Force, in a press conference referring to the alleged start of troop withdrawal.

The United States currently has 2,500 troops stationed in Iraq and 900 in Syria. These are said to be there to prevent the re-establishment of Islamic State (ISIS) militants.

However, Harakat al-Nujaba – one of whose leaders was executed by the American army on Thursday – cannot be linked to the Islamic State in any way, not least because as a Shia organization, they are natural opponents for sectarian reasons.

The American major general added that American soldiers are in Iraq at the invitation of the government. Ryder also said he was not aware that Baghdad had notified the US Department of Defense of its decision to withdraw troops.

Founded in 2013, Harakat al Nujaba promotes anti-American and anti-Zionist views and shows ideological affinity with the Islamic State of Iran. The paramilitary organization is active in both Syria and Iraq and is part of a network supported by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

On Wednesday, a state memorial service at a cemetery in neighboring Iran killed nearly 100 people and injured hundreds more, as mourners mourned the execution of a US-ordered man in similar circumstances in January 2020. Kassim Suleimani they paid tribute to the memory of the general. The mass murder attack was claimed by the Islamic State the next day.

Qasim Suleimani was the head of the elite unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards called Quds (the Arabic name for Quds Jerusalem). During his more than two decades at the head of the organization, the general created a loose but effective alliance of various Middle Eastern militias. The network built by Suleimani still operates today, and its scope extends from Yemen to Lebanon. The foreign militias involved in the cooperation all operate independently, that is, they are independent of the Iranian state, but they are united in their antipathy towards Israel and the United States, and they all enjoy the support of Iran. Harakat al-Nujaba is an active part of the network established by Suleimani in both Syria and Iraq.