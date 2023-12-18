The percentage who have taken the HPV vaccine is decreasing

#percentage #HPV #vaccine #decreasing

Published: Monday, December 18, 2023 – 11:25 Updated: Monday, December 18, 2023 – 12:24

The percentage of children born in 2010 who took the HPV vaccine has decreased slightly compared to those born in 2009, statistics from the Institute for Health and Welfare, THL, show.

Of the children born in 2009, more than 80 percent of them received the HPV vaccine. The girls born in 2010 stay at about the same level with 79 percent having taken the vaccine. On the other hand, there are significantly fewer boys born in the same year than those born in 2009, just under 71 percent have taken the vaccine. Of those born in 2009, just over 80 percent have been vaccinated.

HPV vaccination coverage throughout the country for girls born in 2010 is almost 80 percent and coverage for boys of the same age around 71 percent. This is evident from the data in the national vaccination register.

HPV, i.e. papillomavirus, causes several different forms of cancer, such as cancer in the oral cavity, in the middle part of the pharynx, especially in the root of the tongue and tonsils, as well as cancer in the anus, penis, cervix, vagina or in the external genitalia. Papilloma virus is transmitted through skin contact and sexual intercourse.

In Finland, girls have received the HPV vaccine free of charge as part of the national vaccination program as of autumn 2013 and boys only since autumn 2020.