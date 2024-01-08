The Peregrine Falcon is headed for the Moon, astronomers warn of caution

#Peregrine #Falcon #headed #Moon #astronomers #warn #caution

Péter Varga;

NASA;Hold;Peregrine 1 ;

2024-01-08 22:32:00

After more than fifty years, NASA launched the first unmanned spacecraft to land on the Moon on Monday. Meanwhile, scientists warn that the celestial body’s resources can become victims of reckless exploitation.

The Peregrine 1 mission (the peregrine falcon, the fastest animal on Earth), which was launched from Cape Canaveral on Monday at a quarter past nine in the morning Hungarian time, is the first NASA attempt to land a probe on the Moon on February 23 after 50 years. Although it has NASA instruments on it, it is basically a commercial enterprise, so the risk is high, because a private company’s device has not yet attempted to land on any alien celestial body. If the unit succeeds in reaching the moon, it will mark the beginning of a new era: where NASA will appear again. Dozens of probes are expected to land on our celestial companion in the coming years. Most of them will appear in the framework of NASA’s $2.6 billion Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) project: in the course of which NASA will pay the participating private companies. The goal is to assess what resources can be found on the Moon: water, metals, minerals; in order to establish stations suitable for a long-term stay, from which Mars expeditions will later be able to start.

Peregrine will carry 5 NASA and 15 other packages, which will measure radiation, search for surface and subsurface water ice, measure the magnetic field, and study changes in the very rare gas layer called the exosphere. Also on board are the first Latin American scientific instruments to reach the Moon: five small 12-centimeter rovers, none heavier than 60 kilograms; and there are also such controversial things in the cargo as a physical coin “loaded” with Bitcoin, messages from 185,872 children around the world, films, human ashes, DHL “monoboxes” with novels, photos and a small nugget of Mount Everest.

However, astronomers warn that an unrestrained attack could cause irreparable damage to sites valuable to science. Gravitational wave research, black hole observations, the search for signs of life in faint distant small worlds and other discoveries may be at risk.

Martin Elvis of the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics told the Observer. Richard Green, an astronomer at the University of Arizona, added that they do not want to prevent the establishment of lunar bases, but there are only a handful of suitable sites, and many of them are immeasurably valuable. We have to be very, very careful where we build a station or open a mine. “There are craters on the moon that haven’t been exposed to sunlight for billions of years, since the moon was formed, and they’re extremely cold, a few dozen degrees above absolute zero, so these places are extremely valuable to science,” explained Richard Green. For example, telescopes operating in the infrared range that need cooling can be placed there, and with these, exoplanets on distant worlds on which life could have developed can be observed. In the extreme cold there, the ice does not evaporate, so billions of years of water can provide important information about how water arrived on the Moon or neighboring Earth, such as by comets. But this water itself is extremely important for long-term lunar expeditions.

It will be possible to place radio telescopes on the side of the Moon far from the Earth, which are not disturbed by the radio waves meeting on its far side: a giant telescope could be installed there, which could be used to study the earliest era of the universe, but NASA’s satellites orbiting the Moon, which would maintain radio contact with the instruments below, would not be able to do this. would also bother me.

Later this month, a task force set up by the International Astronomical Union, led by Green, will meet with UN officials to begin talks on strengthening and amending laws governing the exploitation of space resources. The 1967 Outer Space Treaty stipulates that nations cannot arbitrarily acquire territory on objects in space, but it says nothing about mining and the exploitation of resources.