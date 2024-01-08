The Peregrine module launched to the moon, the Navaho tribe doesn’t like it

#Peregrine #module #launched #moon #Navaho #tribe #doesnt

“At 8:18:38 CET, the Vulcan Centaur launch vehicle in the VC2S version took off from the launch pad SLC-41 at the CFSFS cosmodrome. This means in a medium-power variant with a pair of GEM 63XL auxiliary acceleration engines and a standard fairing length of 15.5 m and a diameter of 4.88 m,” he summarized on the X network cosmonautics specialist Michal Václavík from the Czech Space Agency and the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering of the Czech Technical University in Prague.

This is the first launch of the Vulcan launch vehicle from the United Launch Alliance (ULA) group, which is 61.6 meters high and, including the fuel required for take-off, is expected to weigh 663,367 kg. According to Václavík, it was also the first launch of an American launch vehicle into orbit with a first stage powered by oxy-methane rocket engines.

Courier for NASA

Peregrine Mission One, a private probe mission, is the next step towards conquering the moon. The payload is the Peregrine lander from the American company Astrobotic Technology. It is also the first mission under NASA’s CLPS support program for transporting scientific payloads to the surface of the Moon, announced in 2018.

“50 minutes and 26 seconds after launch, the commercial lunar lander Peregrine will separate from the Centaur V upper stage,” added Václavík.

(2/5) Interestingly, this was the 110th space launch from the SLC-41 launch pad. At the launch of the Vulcan Centaur launch vehicle, the payload also premieres. Astrobotic Technology’s Peregrine commercial lunar lander will separate from the Centaur V upper stage 50 minutes and 26 seconds after liftoff. pic.twitter.com/imXywGGtNV — Michal Vaclavik (@Kosmo_Michal) January 8, 2024

And the mentioned disconnection of the lander from the rocket did indeed happen successfully, which was confirmed by Astrobotic and ULA. Later was confirmed and successful revival of the apparatus.

The Peregrine lander is then scheduled to land on the lunar surface in the Gulf of Viscosity near the Gruithuisen Gamma dome on February 23. It carries 20 scientific and technological experiments on board, as well as six small rovers – both from NASA and other space agencies, universities and private companies.

The important thing is that for the first time a probe is headed to the moon, which actually acts as a “courier” for NASA.

The American space agency ordered the transportation of scientific instruments from the private company Astrobotic Technology – NASA is thus the largest client of this commercial mission to the moon.

From development and testing on Earth through a soft touch down on the lunar surface, the Peregrine lunar lander has five distinct mission phases, each with its own unique objectives: pic.twitter.com/9PTcNE1CuE — Astrobotic (@astrobotic) January 8, 2024

NASA does not ensure the progress of the mission, nor does it influence who the other customers of Astrobotic, which is based in Pittsburgh, are. Among its clients are the companies Celestis and Elysium Space, which provide lunar burial services.

The load will remain in the monthly module

Celestis confirmed that the lunar module will contain “symbolic DNA elements and/or cremated remains of 69 individuals”.

The list includes, among others, the creator of the space cult series Star Trek Gene Roddenberry, whose remains, but according to the company’s website, together with the remains of some actors of the popular series, will head into deep space, or the science fiction writer, pioneer and author of the novel 2001: A Space Odyssey Arthur C. Clarke , which is supposed to rest on the moon.

The payload will not be stored on the surface, but will remain in the lunar module, according to Astrobotic. It added that it complies with “all regulations and laws for commercial activities outside Earth orbit.”

And it was the intention to transport cremated human remains to the moon that caused outrage among the Native American inhabitants of the Navaho tribe, who consider it a desecration of a sacred place.

The dispute, according to AFP, illustrates the debate over the use of the moon for private interests at a time when Earth’s natural satellite has come back into the limelight after decades of decline.

The moon “is part of our spiritual heritage, an object of reverence and respect” and holds a “sacred place in many American Indian cultures,” wrote Buu Nygren, chairman of the Navajo Nation reservation, the largest Native American territory in the United States.

In a letter addressed to the US Department of Transportation and NASA from the end of December, he asked to postpone the launch. But last week’s White House meeting didn’t help either.

“No culture or religion should have veto power over space missions,” Celestis said in a statement. According to the company, this mission is “the very opposite of desecration, a celebration.”

According to AFP, senior NASA official Joel Kearns assured that the agency takes the concerns of indigenous peoples “very seriously”.

At a press conference, he announced the holding of an intergovernmental meeting with representatives of the Navaho tribe. But he recalled that NASA does not have the authority to oversee the costs of private missions.

NASA itself wants to return a man to the moon after more than 50 years as part of the Artemis program. At the end of 2022, it successfully completed the Artemis I mission, when the Orion module without a crew flew around the Moon and returned back to Earth.

The next Artemis II mission will repeat these steps with a crew, and the Artemis III mission plans to send two astronauts to the surface of the Moon. The flight is tentatively scheduled for December 2025, but may be delayed until 2027.

