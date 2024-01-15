The Peregrine Spacecraft Will Burn Up in Earth’s Atmosphere

#Peregrine #Spacecraft #Burn #Earths #Atmosphere

Technologue.id, Jakarta – The space mission of the space probe or Lander Peregrine has disappeared. It was previously reported that the lander experienced a failure while traveling to the Moon.

The “critical” propellant leak appeared to be caused by the failure of the valve to re-close. This is what resulted in Peregrine being unable to continue its mission and reportedly falling into Earth’s atmosphere.

Information regarding the burning of Peregrine in Earth’s atmosphere was known through Astrobotic’s statement in an update on X at the weekend. The company plans to hold a press conference with NASA on Thursday January 18 to discuss the fate of the lander.

Peregrine has so far lasted longer than expected after the leak was first detected on January 8, and Astrobotic has been posting status updates around the clock.

The company initially suspected that Peregrine might be able to land on the Moon. However, the latest calculations make researchers increasingly unsure that the landing will go as expected.

“Our latest assessment now shows that the spacecraft is on a path towards Earth, where it will most likely burn up in Earth’s atmosphere,” Astrobotic said.

The commercial mission marks the first mission contracted under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. In a briefing ahead of last week’s launch, NASA CLPS Program Manager Chris Culbert said, “We recognize that success cannot be guaranteed.”