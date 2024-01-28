The perfect car for every zodiac sign

#perfect #car #zodiac #sign

Aries

Sporty and powerful

Powerful and dynamic cars are suitable for Aries. The most important thing for the representatives of this sign is a powerful engine. They love their vehicle and take care of it. They certainly won’t let you go inside with dirty shoes, and there’s no way to eat. The dashboard shines with cleanliness, the seats are soft and comfortable. For people born under the sign of Aries, high-speed and sports cars such as Subaru Impreza WRX, Impreza Sport Wagon, Toyota Celica, Honda S2000, Chevrolet Corvette Z06 are suitable. A Ferrari is also a good choice, as long as they can afford it, and necessarily with metallic shades. Korean and Chinese cars should be avoided.

Taurus

Convenient and reliable

Tauruses don’t like noise, unnecessary fuss, they can’t stand being in a hurry, but they can work for a long time. They are indispensable for long journeys as drivers. They keep the same speed and roll slowly until they get where they need to be. The important thing is not to push them. They have golden hands and know how to do everything themselves. The problem is their persistence and their great desire to run red lights. They instinctively seek stability and security. Therefore, comfortable, reliable cars from the Opel, Volvo, Toyota, Saab, Subaru Forester, Mitsubishi Lancer X brands are suitable for them. Taurus people do not trust car repair shops, but prefer to find out for themselves what works and how.

Twins

With an excellent design

For Gemini, it is important that the car has a good CD player or radio. They are good drivers and have a very important character trait when driving – they keep their composure in stressful situations and always make the right decisions. However, Gemini drivers can’t stand monotonous traffic – it annoys them. Mazda is suitable for them because it has an athletic design that creates a sense of movement and an excellent aerodynamic drag coefficient. Audis, like Gemini themselves, are very capricious and changeable, they are not particularly reliable, and they are also quite expensive to maintain. For those who can afford a luxury car, Lexus, Bentley and Rolls Royce are also suitable.

Cancer

With a huge trunk

For Cancers, the car is their second home. The glove box always has everything you need. They often treat their car like their own child, take care of it and cherish it. It is important that the car has a huge trunk. Suitable cars are from the following brands: Nissan, Chrysler, BMW. Cancers love family patterns. They have a real passion for the car. They often have problems with Ford cars. Russian models – Niva and UAZ – are also suitable for representatives of this sign. Crabs should pay attention to the braking system and seat belts. A good car for them is an Opel. They also like vans, and it’s even better if they own a small truck. Vulnerable places on their cars are the brake lights.

Leo

Expensive and fast

The Lions’ car must look better than themselves. They want to be noticed and admired. This regal sign’s favorite route is from home to the next party. For Leos, English cars are best. The car must have power and speed. Among the expensive brands that suit Leos are: Jaguar (excellent engine, unsurpassed comfort in the interior), Cadillac BLS, Nissan, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Land Rover Freelander (the best-selling SUV in Europe). Economy class cars: Chevrolet, Hyundai, Ford Fiesta, Skoda Octavia. The most vulnerable places in the car of the Lions are the tank, the gearbox and the engine.

Virgo

Economical and cheap

Virgos buy only high-quality products and do not tolerate sloppy work. But because they are tight-fisted, they prefer to buy an economy class car, practical and cheap, even though they like luxury vehicles. The cars that are suitable for the representatives of this zodiac sign are: Hyundai Accent, Daewoo, Chevrolet, Kia Rio, Suzuki SX4. All Virgos are neat people, sometimes to the point of being pedantic. Therefore, their cars usually shine both inside and out. Precise Virgos love not only clean, but also refined cars, on which the gyuruk is removed. The favorite route of diligent Virgos is to the workplace. They always make sure to arrive on time.

Libra

Comfortable and quiet

Libra appreciates the car for its aesthetic appearance and spaciousness. They dream of luxury cars, but they cannot always afford them. Among the expensive models, we can recommend Honda Legend (excellently equipped and technically advanced), Mitsubishi Lancer (comfortable, pleasant design), stylish and spacious Nissan Qashqai. Cars from the following brands are also suitable for them: Mercedes, BMW, Alfa Romeo (excellent design, good performance, sporty image). For them, driving is an opportunity to escape from the hectic everyday life and retreat from the world. At times like these, the last thing they need is some noisy engine. They keep their car purring like a kitten and comfortable.

Scorpio

Black and elegant

The most aggressive sign of the zodiac is Scorpio and demonstrates its natural nature on the road. Their car is black, inconspicuous but elegant. They are highly intuitive drivers who magically avoid traffic jams. Scorpios should not ride a motorcycle, but if they do, they must wear a helmet. Cars from the following brands are suitable: BMW, Mercedes, Cadillac BLS, Honda Legend, Honda Jazz, Lexus, Opel. Or better yet a Hummer. Scorpios often buy Ford cars. But their hand is too rough, so within a week the long-suffering car can go for repairs. The most damaged is the steering system. They like to travel to unknown places.

Sagittarius

A huge caravan

Real truck drivers are born under the sign of Sagittarius. There is no greater pleasure for them than teaching someone else to drive a car. They know everything and even more about their car. They are constantly thinking and figuring out how to improve their vehicle. They are wonderful auto mechanics. They strive to use the latest fuel and all technical innovations. They like the car to be powerful and dream of a caravan in bright colors – it is literally their mobile home. Their free-spirited spirit needs to roam the world, not caring where the night takes them. Suitable are Renault Megane Wagon 1, BMW, Ford Focus Wagon 1, Fiat Doblo or Fiat Fiorino, Volvo 850 2.0 10V Kombi, which serve them faithfully.

Capricorn

A practical jeep

Capricorns choose a practical vehicle with which they can also be explorers. All Russian brands are suitable for them – VAZ, UAZ, GAZ, as well as foreign cars such as Mitsubishi and Toyota Land Cruiser. They prefer jeeps. Few drivers are more stubborn than them on the road. They are fond of roads with obstacles, and often ones that not all cars from French manufacturers can handle. Capricorns are more likely than other zodiac signs to crash their cars. It’s as if they set out to test the car for reliability. Capricorn drivers are proud to tell their friends on what difficult route they managed to drive their car. They know how to fix minor damage.

Aquarius

With a panoramic roof

Aquarians are interested in various technological innovations, including in the automotive industry. They know a lot about cars in general, but almost nothing about theirs. Very rarely do they undertake to repair their car themselves. They call all their motorist friends and consult about the repair. While the mechanic is repairing their car, Aquarians like to give a lot of “smart”, in their opinion, and “useful” advice. They dream of solar powered cars and enjoy driving on any alternative fuel. The following brands are suitable for them: Saab, Volvo, Skoda and all their series, BMW and Honda. Aquarians like convertibles and are often attracted to cars with a panoramic roof.

Pisces

Stylish and reliable

Pisces usually understand everyone but themselves. They live intuitively, so their behavior on the road is unpredictable. Often, because of them, other zodiac signs get into accidents. At the same time, Pisces themselves seem to have nothing to do with it. They are very emotional, they should not drive if they are nervous or upset about something. Representatives of this zodiac sign like to drive drunk. Often they go out of town, play the music in the car at full volume and rush down the highway at high speed. This helps them reduce stress. Pisces bet on stylish and reliable cars. The following car brands are suitable for them: Opel, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Volkswagen, Toyota.