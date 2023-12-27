The perfect vehicle for the winter, not an SUV: you go there on a skiing holiday

#perfect #vehicle #winter #SUV #skiing #holiday

Moving on the snow becomes more and more complicated, but there is a vehicle that does not seem to suffer from the low temperatures in the slightest.

We are in a historical period where temperatures are rising and global warming is undoubtedly one of the main problems we have to face. For this reason there are not many cities submerged in snow, with events such as the winter of 1985 which for many young people seem to have come out of a science fiction film.

The best vehicle on snow (Canva – Offroad.it)

For this reason, fewer and fewer people are looking for means of transport that are perfect for moving on the snow, unless they live in mountain areas. This has meant that most automotive companies have decided to shift from the production of off-road vehicles to that of SUV.

They are very similar vehicles and in the past for some they were synonymous, but now the differences are evident. In the first case, in fact, we are faced with vehicles with an often “square” structure and which aim to dominate the road, even the most impervious ones, while in the second we have the opportunity to deal with the vehicles that are currently most appreciated by citizens.

For this reason, automotive companies have decided to focus heavily on the creation of new and extraordinary SUVs that could however be zero impact. Apparently, however, there are vehicles that are even better for moving in winter and in snow and anyone who gets their hands on this vehicle will certainly be very satisfied.

Bombardier SW48: the cheap snow blower

It seems incredible, but now in the world of the internet you really have the opportunity to learn about some of the most incredible vehicles ever made and the most surprising thing is that you can also buy them. In fact, you can see it by visiting the Instagram page of “Dumb Old Cars“, with the latter highlighting as a Glimanton Ironworksin New Hampshire, a was sold Bombardier SW48 from 1967.

Bombardier SW48 (Instagram – fuoristrada.it)

It is in all respects a snow blower that will be perfect for all those who want to clean their courtyard or their street, perhaps when the Municipality is not diligent in cleaning the passages. It is a model that comes with a length of 369 cm, a width of 130 cm and a height of 229 cm.

Even when it comes to speed it’s not bad at all, in fact it shows how the Bombardier SW48 could be perfect for small internal trips, given that it can reach up to 30 km/h. Inside it has a Ford engine with automatic transmission and it is a 4-cylinder which can deliver up to a maximum of 81,5 cavalli.

In order to get your hands on this crazy and incredible snow blower, the owner decided to invest 6500 dollars, that is 5900 Euro. An expense that is certainly not insignificant, but who knows if the buyer has decided to make an offer for this vehicle for collection or really to use it around the streets of the USA.