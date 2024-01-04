The perpetrator of the 1991 Lacul Morii murder was caught after 33 years in Germany

A Sri Lankan man wanted internationally by the Romanian Police in 1991, after he killed a compatriot in 1991 in a block of flats in Bucharest, was caught only now, after 33 years. The man who is now 52 years old was caught by the police in Germany.

The man was prosecuted in 2013, being sentenced to 19 years in prison. The victim, killed in an apartment in the capital, was wrapped in a carpet, and his body was thrown into Morii Lake.

“On January 3 this year, at 21:45, following the exchange of information carried out by the Siren Bureau of the International Police Cooperation Center – IGPR, with the German Siren Bureau, a man was detected in the town of Moers, Germany, 52 years old, from Sri Lanka, convicted of the crime of murder”, announced on Thursday, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police.

The cited source specified that, on October 14, 2013, the Romanian Siren Bureau introduced an alert in the Schengen Information System on the name of the man, a Sri Lankan citizen, requesting his arrest on the basis of a European arrest warrant issued by Bucharest Court, for murder.

“Actually, in December 1991, the man killed a foreign citizen, after which he tied and wrapped him in the carpet from his apartment, located in Bucharest, and transported him to the Crângaşi district, throwing him into Morii Lake. For the crime committed, the person in question was sentenced to 19 years in prison,” the Police said.

From October 13, 2023 to January 3, 2024, since there was information that the suspect was in Germany, the Sirene Bureau Romania collaborated with the investigators from Germany, to catch him.

Currently, the judicial procedures for the execution of the European arrest warrant are taking place.

