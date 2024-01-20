the person from Šiauliai who attacked the angry driver with his fists will empty his wallet

#person #Šiauliai #attacked #angry #driver #fists #empty #wallet

A previously unconvicted young man got into trouble last May when he drove his car from the territory of the “Saulė miestas” shopping center to AJGreim street.

The Mazda RX8 driven by a Šiauliai resident skidded right in front of the Honda Civic driving on the main street, so the driver of the latter had to brake suddenly. Angered by the emergency, the driver honked the horn, which enraged the culprit.

The Mazda driver initially stuck his hand out the window and gave a thumbs-up, and moments later slammed on the brakes and jumped out of the car. H. Andrijauskas jumped to the car that was driving behind and had to stop, opened the door and hit the driver at least 9 times. The hooligan poured out the last drops of rage by kicking the fender of the car.

Although the Mazda car drove away, it was not difficult to find the suspect, as the whole scene was captured by the mall’s cameras. H. Andrijauskas, who was found at home, did not deny that there was a conflict, but tried to downplay his guilt.

The man from Šiauliai kept to the version that he was the Honda driver for a very long time and persistently blew the horn, which is why he got angry. According to H. Andrijauskas, the fact that he failed the driver’s test due to such a signaler could also have contributed.

Šiauliai was seconded by his roommate, whom he picked up after work that day. But the testimony of other witnesses destroyed the defense’s version of the allegedly maliciously long-used sound signal.

A hooligan attack was punishable by community service, a fine, restriction of liberty, arrest or imprisonment for up to 2 years. H. Andrijauskas was saved by his childhood friend living in Ireland, who decided to become a guarantor.

The victim, who suffered injuries to his face, neck and hand, said he was unable to defend himself or avoid the blows because he was wearing a seat belt. In addition, the man from Šiauliai was bothered by the pains of a spinal hernia that limited his movement.

The victim estimated the non-pecuniary damage at 5 thousand euros, while the defendant offered to pay 10 times less. Judge Martynas Galvičius, who examined the case, decided that 1,500 euros compensation would be enough to compensate for the non-pecuniary damage.

In addition, H. Andrijauskas was awarded 540 euros in legal costs of the victim, almost 820 euros in costs for repairing the damaged car, and 85 euros in fees for the expert who evaluated the car. Having transferred 112 euros to the health fund, the person from Šiauliai will still have to pay 1,500 euros to the fund for victims of crime.