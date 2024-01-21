The photo shows the Martian storm, which could be seen even from a distance of 40,000 kilometers

#photo #shows #Martian #storm #distance #kilometers

A huge Martian storm raged near the largest mountain in the Solar System.

The Chinese space probe Tienven-1 has been orbiting Mars for three years now, and since then it has been collecting and sending data and images from the planet. Recently, one of his recordings, taken in January 2022, was made public, showing a huge sandstorm near Olympus Mons (Mount Olympus), the largest known mountain in the Solar System and also a (shield) volcano with a height of 21,283 meters. This is how it looks from a distance of about 650 kilometers:

Click on the image for a higher resolution!

And it looks like this from about 40,000 kilometers away – this is what the United Arab Emirates probe, Hope (also known as: Emirates Mars Mission, EMM), has done about it:

Click on the image for a higher resolution!

Recordings of the master probes Andrea Luck processed by a space enthusiast.

(Source: Space.com, photo: Andrea Luck)

