the pilot who cried to be expelled from the Dakar in Chile

This weekend a new edition of the Rally Dakar, for the vast majority the most dangerous and demanding of all. A version that is currently taking place in Saudi Arabia, but in 2012 Chile was among the venues and had one of the most incredible moments in history: when a pilot tearfully admitted to having cheated and requested his expulsion.

The protagonist? Guilherme Spinellia Brazilian who defended Mitsubishi at that time along with Youssef Haddad as navigator.

The ‘illegal’ move occurred in the stage between Chilecito and Fiambalá, the fifth, and the cheating was admitted upon arrival in Copiapó. There Spinelli no longer felt remorse, asked to talk to the officers and, crying, asked for his goodbye.

“It’s the first time in 36 years I’ve seen something like this”Josep Besoli, president of the group of commissioners of the car category, recognized Marca in those days.

The bystander-assisted trap that triggered it all

To understand what happened, it must be noted that, in addition to the driver and navigator, there was a third party directly involved in the action: an Argentine rally fan.

It turns out that Spinelli and his partner had a mechanical problem that was impossible to solve at the time with what they had on hand. Specific, they broke the alternator de su Mitsubishi Lancer.

The Brazilian’s retirement was imminent. However, the trans-Andean man, who was present, approached those affected and, after assuring them that he had the same model of car, He promised to bring them the piece.

There were minutes of long waiting for Spinelli until the follower arrived, just as he had said. So, The duo modified the alternator and were able to continue in the race, in a totally illegal move (you can only receive that type of assistance from another participant).

It seemed that Spinelli and Haddad would continue without major difficulties. The change was made in an area where no one saw them. There was no press, there were no cameras. Yes indeed, The weight of conscience prevailed.

“I cheated, kick me out of the Dakar”

In the middle of the camp in Copiapó, the Brazilian got tired of the situation turning over in his head over and over again. He walked to the organization’s tent and, through tears, apologized and admitted his guilt.

“I know no one has seen me, but I have done this. I couldn’t accept finishing the Dakar having cheated. Kick me out,” she suggested.

“I wouldn’t have been able to sleep with this. Honesty is my priority and my only motivation,” she added.

The Mitsubishi team, for its part, limited itself to saying through its technical director that “it was their decision and we must accept it. Only official assistance can help you with what was illegal.”

“We are surprised by how he reacted, but we understand,” he added.

“None of the commissioners remember having experienced something like this”

The pilot’s words shook the camp… and especially those of the judges themselves. Besoli, their president, remarked that “it was something amazing.”

“I’ve been in raids for a long time and it’s the first time in 36 years that I’ve seen something like this. And none of the other commissioners remembered anything like it,” he specified.

“A quarter of an hour after his team leader came to ask us to relocate his driver at the start, Spinelli showed up with a letter asking for his abandonment due to illegal assistance,” said an incredulous Besoli.

Finally, Besoli emphasized that “it would be fantastic if we could invite him next year. It should be an example for the rest of the competitors.”

Unfortunately, Spinelli would return a year later and would also end up leaving in the middle of the event. This time in the ninth stage.