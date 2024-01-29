The PiS politician criticized the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity for this. Jerzy Owsiak did not bite his tongue

#PiS #politician #criticized #Great #Orchestra #Christmas #Charity #Jerzy #Owsiak #bite #tongue

On Saturday, January 27, the head of the PiS club and former Minister of National Defense, Mariusz Błaszczak, visited Olsztyn. During the meeting with voters, he referred to the final of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity. There was plenty of sarcasm.

– General Bryś was released [został odwołany z funkcji szefa Centralnego Wojskowego Centrum Rekrutacji w połowie stycznia – przyp. red.], because they said he was doing too many military picnics. We were the only ones recruiting for the army at these picnics. What about tomorrow? [w dzień finału WOŚP – przyp. red.] will be? Tomorrow there will be picnics for Owsiak and they have involved the army, because, as you know, in the army everything is ordered, said Błaszczak.

– So, picnics with Owsiak are good, and those that served to engage in service in the Polish army are bad? Tomorrow the soldiers will follow orders and will have to support Owsiak. This is one big abuse, we cannot agree to lose sight of what is most important – the country’s security – emphasized the former Minister of National Defense.

Let us emphasize that the head of the Ministry of National Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, explained the reason for dismissing General Bryś on TVN24. It allegedly “failed to meet expectations regarding the reliability of activities.” – Involvement in picnics, in general using (…) a Polish soldier’s uniform to promote only party or political activities, and not activities for state security, defense, for building a community for security, I consider it scandalous and reprehensible – said the deputy prime minister.

The army plays with the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity. Jerzy Owsiak replied briefly and bluntly



Jerzy Owsiak thanked Jerzy Owsiak for the participation of the services and the army in the 32nd finale of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity just before “Light to Heaven”. The head of the Ministry of National Defense also thanked us.

The conductor of the Orchestra also decided to comment on Błaszczak’s words.

– Minister, no one ordered anyone to do so. It was even a condition, please do not give any orders – Jerzy Owsiak emphasized during the conference. – I remember your picnics. I will not comment on them. The Lord ordered it and we didn’t order it, he added.

