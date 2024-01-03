The place in the house where this lucky plant should be placed to attract well-being and abundance

#place #house #lucky #plant #attract #wellbeing #abundance

In the search to attract prosperity and wealth through Feng Shui, this ancient Chinese philosophical system reveals the ideal place to locate the lucky plant. This ancient method, rooted in the conscious and balanced occupation of space, uses key elements such as plants to positively influence the environment.

Feng Shui is not simply about decorating, but about finding balance and generating positive energies. Each person can apply this ancient system in a unique way, incorporating specific elements and, in this case, highlighting the special connection between Feng Shui and plants.

The plant helps attract good luck and abundance. | Photo: Getty Images

Among the numerous options, plants such as bamboo, the fortune plant or the lucky plant are considered transmitters of purifying energy that promote abundance and prosperity.

According to the principles of Feng Shui, the lucky plant should be strategically placed to attract positive energy. Some suggest placing it near the entrance door, while others think it should be placed on the right side.

In addition to location, proper care is essential; Watering it regularly and providing sunlight are crucial practices.

However, beyond the physical location, the key to attracting wealth with the lucky plant lies in personal conviction in the principles of Feng Shui. Mental disposition and faith in this ancient system play a fundamental role.

Lucky bamboo is a resistant indoor plant that adapts to any temperature, however it needs natural light. Photo: 123RF | Photo: El País

The ritual with coffee to attract money and love, according to Feng Shui

Feng Shui, whose name literally translates as “wind and water,” is based on the balance of energies, known as chi, that are believed to flow through spaces. These energy currents, according to the philosophy of Feng Shui, can be manipulated and harmonized to improve health, fortune and interpersonal relationships.

In this ancient discipline, each element has its specific meaning and function. Coffee, with its captivating aroma and ritualistic connection, has been integrated as a symbolic and practical element in the search for prosperity and love.

It is believed that its energy potential and its ability to attract good fortune make it a fundamental ally in Feng Shui rituals.

1. Coffee preparation

Choose high-quality coffee beans, preferably freshly ground, and prepare a cup of coffee according to personal preferences. The aroma of freshly brewed coffee is considered crucial in releasing positive energy.

You have to visualize the financial abundance you want to attract into your life, imagine the love and meaningful relationships you want to cultivate. | Photo: Oli Kellett

3. Intention and visualization

Before taking the first sip, you must close your eyes and focus on your intentions. Next, you must visualize the financial abundance you want to attract into your life, imagine the love and meaningful relationships you want to cultivate. You have to focus all your energy on these goals, while holding the cup in your hands.

4. Infusion of intentions

While enjoying coffee, repeat positive affirmations related to wealth and love. They can be simple, but relevant phrases, such as “I attract financial abundance” or “My life is full of love and positive relationships.” These affirmations are believed to reinforce intention and help channel the desired energy.