The plane flying from Istanbul to Riyadh made an emergency landing in Antalya – Last Minute Turkey News

Some of the passengers on the Airbus 321 type aircraft, registered TC-RDG, belonging to Pegasus Airlines, which took off from Sabiha Gökçen Airport at 21.15 yesterday for the Istanbul-Riyadh flight, claimed that they heard sounds from the cargo section a while after take-off.

While the plane was off the coast of the island of Cyprus, the passengers’ notice that a person in the cargo hold was shouting “help” was conveyed to the flight cabin by the personnel. As a result of the discussions held by the pilot, it was decided that the plane would make an emergency landing at Antalya Airport.

PRECAUTIONS WERE TAKEN AT ANTALYA AIRPORT

Thereupon, security measures were taken at Antalya Airport, where the plane changed its route and made an emergency landing. Police, fire brigade and medical teams were deployed around the track. The plane landed at Antalya Airport around 23.30. The teams carried out a search inside the plane. Then, the passengers’ luggage was passed through the X-ray machine in the cargo section. Since there were no problems here, the suitcases were taken back to the plane.

HE CONTINUED HIS EXPEDITION 3 HOURS LATER

After the research carried out by the teams, it was decided to continue the flight of the plane. Passengers who waited for about 3 hours were taken back to the plane. The Airbus 321 type aircraft, registered TC-RDG, belonging to Pegasus Airlines, took off from Antalya Airport at around 02.30 to go to Riyadh.