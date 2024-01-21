The plane that crashed in Afghanistan took off from India; But not the Indian plane Airplane | Crime News | Manorama News | Manorama Online | Malayalam News | Malayala Manorama | Latest news Breaking News | Malayalam Manorama | Manorama News Manorama Online | Malayalam News

#plane #crashed #Afghanistan #India #Indian #plane #Airplane #Crime #News #Manorama #News #Manorama #Online #Malayalam #News #Malayala #Manorama #Latest #news #Breaking #News #Malayalam #Manorama #Manorama #News #Manorama #Online #Malayalam #News

A plane crashed in Kabul, Afghanistan. The accident happened in the Topkhana mountains of Afghanistan. The accident occurred in an air ambulance that had departed from Thailand to Moscow, Russia. According to the Union Aviation Ministry, the plane had landed at Gaya airport in Bihar for refuelling. The plane that crashed was a DF10 registered in Morocco.

The first report that came out was that it was an Indian passenger plane that had crashed. Soon after, the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Aviation rejected this. But it was later confirmed that the plane crashed after taking off from India after refueling. It is reported that there are no Indians on the plane.

After Afghanistan reported that the plane had crashed, Russia came forward stating that the chartered plane that had left India was missing. Russian aviation authorities said they lost contact with a chartered ambulance that was traveling from India to Moscow via Uzbekistan with six people on board. It is concluded that it was this plane that crashed.

The accident happened near Kuran-Munjan and Sibak districts of Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, which shares borders with China, Tajikistan and Pakistan. It is indicated that the plane, which was traveling in the wrong direction, crashed into the mountains.