The player took down one of the bosses in Baldur’s Gate 3 with a single punch

One of the most prominent RPGs of the last decade, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a title in which the fights are relatively challenging. However, the developers leave plenty of room for players to be creative, as shown by the latest discovery by user Tawxif_iq 17, whose friend managed to kill one of the challenging bosses with a single hit. Yes, you read that right. Grym, a steel colossus with more than 450 health and considerable defense stats, fell short. All that was needed to defeat him was a properly enlarged bear enhanced with a jump spell.

His weight hit the dangerous opponent in full force and stopped him in a moment. Using the bear as a weapon designed to eliminate bosses is not a bad idea at all. Undoubtedly, it will be possible to apply it in more places in this way. However, you probably won’t be able to solve all the fights with it in Baldur’s Gate 3. But it is perfect to watch the creativity of the players.

My friend 1 shotted the 450 HP Grym with a buffed Bear jump.
