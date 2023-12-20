The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for December are live

#PlayStation #Extra #Premium #games #December #live
Last Wednesday, Sony PlayStation announced which games would be added to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium library. There are quite a few titles, including GTA V and Stranger of Paradise.
After the announcement on Wednesday, we had to wait until today, but here we hear that the new line-up has gone live. The titles below are now available to download and play, provided you have a subscription of course.
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/PS5)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS4/PS5)
- MotoGP 23 (PS4/PS5)
- Metal Hellsinger (PS4/PS5)
- Salt and Sacrifice (PS4/PS5)
- Moonscars (PS4/PS5)
- Mega Man 11 (PS4)
- Gigabash (PS4/PS5)
- Grime: Tinge of Terror (PS4/PS5)
- Tinykin (PS4/PS5)
- Traitor (PS4/PS5)
- Shadowrun Returns (PS4/PS5)
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut (PS4/PS5)
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (PS4/PS5)
PlayStation Plus Premium
- Mega Man Legacy Collection (PS4)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (PS4)
- Thrillville (PS4/PS5)
- Thrillville: Off the Rails (PS4/PS5)
- Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (PS4/PS5)
Curious about the games? The video below takes a bird’s eye view of the titles. Want to take out a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscription? Then you can go here for that.