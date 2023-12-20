The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for December are live

Last Wednesday, Sony PlayStation announced which games would be added to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium library. There are quite a few titles, including GTA V and Stranger of Paradise.

After the announcement on Wednesday, we had to wait until today, but here we hear that the new line-up has gone live. The titles below are now available to download and play, provided you have a subscription of course.

PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium

  • Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/PS5)
  • Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS4/PS5)
  • MotoGP 23 (PS4/PS5)
  • Metal Hellsinger (PS4/PS5)
  • Salt and Sacrifice (PS4/PS5)
  • Moonscars (PS4/PS5)
  • Mega Man 11 (PS4)
  • Gigabash (PS4/PS5)
  • Grime: Tinge of Terror (PS4/PS5)
  • Tinykin (PS4/PS5)
  • Traitor (PS4/PS5)
  • Shadowrun Returns (PS4/PS5)
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut (PS4/PS5)
  • Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (PS4/PS5)

PlayStation Plus Premium

  • Mega Man Legacy Collection (PS4)
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (PS4)
  • Thrillville (PS4/PS5)
  • Thrillville: Off the Rails (PS4/PS5)
  • Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (PS4/PS5)

Curious about the games? The video below takes a bird’s eye view of the titles. Want to take out a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscription? Then you can go here for that.

