The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for January are live

Last Wednesday, Sony PlayStation announced which games would be added to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium library this month. A nice update, because the top Resident Evil 2 Remake is included, for example.

Now, almost a week after the announcement, the message that the update has taken place. The games below, in case you missed the announcement last week, are now available to download and play.

PlayStation Plus Extra

Resident Evil 2 (PS4/PS5)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Next Level Edition (PS4/PS5)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PS5)

LEGO City: Undercover (PS4)

Just Cause 3 (PS4)

Session: Skate Sim (PS4/PS5)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (PS4)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PS4/PS5)

Surviving the Aftermath (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Premium

Rally Cross (PS4/PS5)

Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace (PS4/PS5)

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection (PS4)

Legend of the House (PS4)

Secret of Mana (PS4)

To play the games you must have the correct subscription.