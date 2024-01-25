the plight of the forgotten Moroccans of Vaucluse

#plight #forgotten #Moroccans #Vaucluse

Once the agricultural season ended, these seasonal workers, aged 22 to 46, were not paid by their employer, SAS de Rigoy. For months, they have been surviving in a small house, without water and electricity, and with food brought by the Restos du coeur. “Without the Restos du coeur, we would be dead,” says one of them. The 17 Moroccan seasonal workers arrived from the Taza region, in the north-east of Morocco, between May and October 2023, and participated, without days off, in the harvest of asparagus, zucchini, cherries on a farm, reports Basta .

Last July, Moroccans denounced their employer to the Avignon labor inspectorate for refusing to pay their salaries, assuring them that they will be paid once they return to Morocco. They also raised their problem with the Force Ouvrière union defender Hervé Proksch, who referred five cases to the industrial tribunal for summary proceedings in mid-October. “I have already had quite a few cases in my career, but never so many unpaid workers on the same farm,” assures the unionist.

The employer was finally ordered by the industrial tribunal to pay between 6,000 and 8,000 euros to each of these five seasonal workers, representing two or three months’ wages, unpaid overtime, damages and interest. He was again ordered on January 8 to pay compensation to three other employees. Other decisions on the merits, concerning employees who worked without an employment contract, are expected on April 19.

The farm manager, aged 74, and the accountant, aged 43, were taken into police custody on January 17, 2024, then indicted for human trafficking and subjugation of vulnerable or vulnerable people. dependent on unworthy working and accommodation conditions, the Carpentras prosecutor’s office said on Monday. The company itself was placed in receivership. But all these decisions do not impact the daily lives of Moroccan seasonal workers who live in unworthy conditions. They survive thanks to the generosity of the neighborhood and associations.

While awaiting the trial, Moroccan seasonal workers have no choice but to wait. ” We do nothing. We don’t have the right to work,” complains Boujemaa, one of them. They especially do not want to return to Morocco, where they sold everything and even borrowed money to pay the 10,000 or 12,000 euros demanded by their employer to issue them an employment contract which would guarantee them a peaceful life in France after three years. The State no longer controls employers, who therefore “respect neither the law nor people”, criticizes Jean-Yves Constantin, of the Collective for the Defense of Foreign Workers in Agriculture (Codetras).