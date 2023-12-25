The plumber got upset when he saw the Czechs working with the clothes dryer. This needs to be changed

#plumber #upset #Czechs #working #clothes #dryer #changed

If you have a dryer at home, you should also take care of it properly. Not only will it last longer and its operation will be safer, but it will also pay off in lower electricity consumption.

You should clean the dryer properly after each use

Modern dryers are already set up to force you to clean them – in short, they won’t turn on again without proper maintenance.

And that’s definitely a good thing, because in the past some people used to leave their dryers clogged with fabric, clumps of hair and other debris. Because of this, the dryer wears out faster, can break down more often, and can also be potentially dangerous. How many times have repairmen and plumbers been amazed at what they saw in dryers!

It is best to clean the dryer according to the instructions

There are many different types of dryers and your machine may be very specific. That’s why it’s best to read the manual thoroughly right from the start.

It will certainly include a detailed procedure on how to properly clean the device. It is necessary to wipe or wash all filters, wash and dry all parts that can be pulled out, and also wipe the inside of the dryer, closing, etc. If you need to use a product to clean the dryer, you should use one recommended by the manufacturer.

Foto: Shutterstock

Properly maintained appliances save energy

At present, the topic of saving and saving comes up almost every day, and this applies doubly to demanding appliances such as a dryer.

However, if you take care of the appliances properly, ideally according to the instructions, they will “eat” less. This applies to dryers, washing machines or even refrigerators – if there are no deposits left in them and they are properly cleaned, maintained and adjusted, you can save hundreds and even thousands of crowns a year on their consumption.

Also think about safety

Due to the extremely high temperatures that prevail inside the dryer, if it is not properly maintained, it can also happen that a deposit or a piece of fabric caught in it catches fire. The appliance should have protective mechanisms to prevent this, but proper maintenance is the best prevention.

Foto: Shutterstock