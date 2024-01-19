The polar vortex shows its fangs! Traffic restrictions and closed roads in the country

#polar #vortex #shows #fangs #Traffic #restrictions #closed #roads #country

Due to heavy snow or some accidents, traffic is blocked on several roads in Romania.

The Infotraffic Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police informs that on DN 25, at the entrance to Dragănești, Galați county, a road accident occurred between two road trains and two cars, resulting in the injury of a driver, who is incarcerated.

Road traffic is stopped in both directions.

In Hunedoara county, on DN 68, in the Zeicani area, a tree fell on the road, blocking both directions. There are no injured people or damaged vehicles.

On DN 7, in the area of ​​Milcoiu, Vâlcea county, there was a collision between two vehicles, resulting in the slight injury of a person, who is being medically evaluated. Road traffic is stopped in both directions.

In Brașov county, on DN 1S, between the towns of Venetia de Jos and Părău, there was a road accident in which three vehicles were involved, resulting in the death of one person and the injury of two others, who are in a state of unconsciousness. Road traffic is stopped.

Due to heavy snowfall, the following traffic restrictions are imposed:

NATIONAL ROADS WITH STOPPED TRAFFIC

1. DN 17, in Pasul Tihuța, between loc. Mureseni Bârgăului, Bistrita-Năsăud county, and the border with Suceava county.

2. DN 17, loc. Customs, Suceava county, a road train immobilized on the road surface.

NATIONAL ROADS WITH TONNAGE RESTRICTION >7.5 TONS

1. DN 15, between loc. Borsec-Toplița, Harghita county

2. DN 17, between loc. Vatra Dornei, Suceava county, and the border with Bistrița-Năsăud county.

Precipitation in the form of snowfall is reported, with snow being deposited on the road side, but no traffic restrictions being imposed, on several roads in the counties of Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Caraș-Severin, Covasna, Maramureș, Neamț, Vaslui and Vrancea.