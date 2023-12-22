The police accuse the head of the Europol union of “fake news”: the cocaine in the port of Constanța was actually flour

#police #accuse #Europol #union #fake #news #cocaine #port #Constanța #flour

The image posted by the Romanian Police on Facebook.

The Romanian police ridicules the head of the Europol union, Cosmin Andreica, and accuses him of “fake news”, after he said that he bought a kilogram of cocaine from the Port of Constanța. A photo of a cake, which it says could have been made with that flour, was posted on the police Facebook page.

“We present below a photo illustrating a cake that could have been made by the leader of the Europol Union, from the flour he walked through the Port of Constanța,” the post says.

“We understand having an open, constructive dialogue with the representatives of the unions, but what we do not understand is the “throwing of mud” in the work of thousands of police officers in this country, who are doing their duty, for the safety of the community. His actions, including those of yesterday, fall within the scope of “fake-news” and are likely to mislead public opinion.

We reiterate the fact that the information circulated is clearly biased, given that the Romanian Police did not have and does not have security duties, with the exception of their own headquarters”, the post states, which specifies that,

In Constanța Port, security is provided by a specialized company.

“Also, in the Port of Constanța, the Romanian Police acts through the following structures: the Maritime Transport Police Service, the Constanța Organized Crime Combating Brigade and the Maritime Ports Organized Crime Combating Service. Each structure of the Romanian Police acts according to its powers, independently or in cooperation with the Border Police.

Specifically, SPTM and SCCOPM total more than 100 functions, with a staffing level of 82.5%. Also, the police officers on patrol do not have the authority to solve criminal cases, this attribute belongs to specialized structures”, the Romanian Police says.

“Currently, the Constanța County Police Inspectorate, as well as the other police structures in Constanța county, are in the process of reorganization, in order to make their activities more efficient, for the benefit of the citizens. The results of the anti-drug operations have been and will be permanently publicized, to be brought to the attention of the public,” the post also states.

In the end, Andreica is ridiculed and accused of living off the policemen’s union dues: “We don’t know where he gets his nuts. Is it from colleagues’ contributions?”

The President of the Europol Union, Cosmin Andreica, said yesterday that he bought a kilogram of cocaine from the Port of Constanța and that no one checked him when he left. He posted the images of a package in which he claims there are drugs.

“I didn’t have anything to test, because I didn’t encounter any difficulties in buying contraband, banned substances, there is no control in the whole port, we don’t have any kind of tools to check people,” he said at Digi24.

