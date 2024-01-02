The police are looking for Lauri, who disappeared on New Year’s Eve; last seen in guest house “Pēterstraupes”

The Criminal Police Department of the Riga Regional Office of the State Police is looking for the missing Lauri Zaubi, born in 2001, who was last seen on January 1 of this year around 02:00 in the guest house “Pēterstraupe” in Straupciem, Sala parish.

After 02.00, L. Zaube probably left the guest house and went in the direction of Gātciems.

Characteristics of Laura Zaubes: height 195 cm, athletic physique, short beard, light hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, gray pants, and white sports shoes.

The State Police invites anyone who has information about his possible whereabouts to look at the picture of the young man and to call 67086678 or 110.

Also, the police are calling on people who were at the New Year’s event at the “Pēterstraupes” guest house and who have pictures or videos in which L. Zaube can be seen to come forward. We invite you to send information to the e-mail [email protected], indicating the exact time when the picture or video was taken, as well as a contact phone number, so that we can contact you if necessary.

