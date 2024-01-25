The police arrested a businessman convicted of tax evasion worth one hundred million, he lived in Argentina

#police #arrested #businessman #convicted #tax #evasion #worth #million #lived #Argentina

“He is currently in one of Prague’s prisons,” David Janda, the head of the police search department, told MfD about Toman.

The police did not specify where the detectives detained the convict, i.e. whether abroad or in the Czech Republic.

For tax evasion with damage calculated at 645 million crowns, Toman has been legally convicted since November 2015, when the verdict was confirmed by the High Court in Olomouc. He was tried as a fugitive.

From 2005 to 2008, Toman was the chairman of the board of directors of World Servis. Damage of 645 million crowns was incurred in the period from January to July 2008, the total leak, according to the expert, exceeded one billion. However, for procedural reasons, it was not possible to sue Toman for the full amount.

The entrepreneur has to serve ten years for cutting taxes, the damage is 645 million

According to the indictment, World Servis failed to include all invoices in its tax returns. Instead of monthly levies of value added tax and consumption tax in at least tens of millions of crowns, taxes were paid in the hundreds of thousands.

World Servis as well as some of the companies with which the company did business are related to businessman Radomír Vybíral, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for VAT machinations in the fuel business.

On the border between Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay, Josef Šindelek, who had avoided going to prison for the past 25 years, was arrested on the basis of an international search announced by Interpol in early November. In the Czech Republic, in 1998, the courts sent him to prison for 30 months for fraud in the company. The Czech authorities are requesting Šindelk’s extradition to the Czech Republic.

