The police force sends Yes Letter 8 senior superintendent to receive “Christmas gifts”, Ho Chun-tung and Leung Chung-man are promoted to chief superintendent

#police #force #sends #Letter #senior #superintendent #receive #Christmas #gifts #Chuntung #Leung #Chungman #promoted #chief #superintendent

2023-12-20 18:30

As Christmas approaches every December, it is the time when the police force distributes promotion letters commonly known as “Yes letters”. “Sing Tao” recently reported that five senior police officers will receive the “Christmas letters” from “First Brother” Siu Ze-yi. Gift” upgrade. According to news, eight senior police superintendents received the “Yes letter” at the same time today (20th) and were promoted to the rank of chief superintendent, including those who have participated in the detection of many major cases in organized crime and triad investigations. Section (O) Senior Superintendent Ho Chun-tung, and Senior Superintendent (Media Liaison and Support) Leung Chung-man of the Public Relations Department, known as the “Police Force Champion”.

It is understood that the other six Chief Superintendents of Sinja are Chen Lok-sang of the Liaison Bureau, Lam Cheuk-ho of the Cybersecurity and Technology Crime Bureau (cybersecurity, forensic forensics and training), Chan Siu-ming of the New Territories South Regional Headquarters (Operations), The new appointments of Kwan King-pin of the New Territories South Crime Headquarters, Law Jiakang of the Marine Police Headquarters and So Yingshi of the Police Headquarters will take effect in January next year.

Ho Chun-tung, currently the Senior Superintendent of O’s, is known for his hard work and hard work. During his time at O’s, he participated in the detection of many major cases, including the case of 12 Hong Kong people absconding to Taiwan, the gang shooting case on Wyndham Street in Central, and the Southeast Asian transnational job fraud case, etc. . Ho Chun-tung has hosted press conferences on behalf of the department many times. The most recent one was on July 26 this year, where he explained the details of a case in which a private car crashed into the gate of the Justice Center in Central.

Liang Zhongwen, 45 years old, joined the police force as an inspector in 2001. Afterwards, he obtained “excellent” results in 10 subjects in three police professional examinations, and was called “the number one scholar in the police force” by people in the police force. In addition to excellent examination results, Leung Chung-man also has extensive experience in frontline operations. He has worked in many operational units such as the Railway Police District. In 2019, when violence was raging, he led the East Kowloon Regional Response Team to stop violence and chaos, including successfully outside PolyU. Rounding up and prosecuting 213 people for rioting, he later joined the Police Public Relations Division before it was upgraded. The Public Relations Department has been constantly innovating in recent years, proactively promoting real police stories through different channels and quickly clarifying false news, striving to enhance public trust and confidence in the Police Force.

Another rising star of the police force, Chen Lexiang, has a low-key style and was stationed in the Security Department, Cyber ​​Security and Technology Investigation Bureau. He served as Senior Superintendent of the Liaison Affairs Division for three years and was promoted to Chief Superintendent, winning the trust of senior police officers. He once participated in law enforcement operations involving Hong Kong job seekers in Southeast Asian countries and was responsible for coordination and liaison work, liaising with overseas law enforcement agencies through Interpol.

The New Territories South Region has two senior superintendents promoted at the same time this year, which has become a legend. Among them, Kwan Jingbin has led delegations to various parts of the world on behalf of the Hong Kong Police Force for many exchanges to learn about the criminal investigations and other work of law enforcement agencies in other countries. Earlier this year, he led a 10-member delegation to New Zealand, where they visited the police headquarters and Wellington Central Police Station, and listened to the local police’s introduction to strategies and guidelines for handling different cases.

Su Yingshi, the only female general promoted this time, received the Chief Executive’s Public Service Certificate in the 2022 Government Honors List, citing her outstanding performance during her tenure in the Hong Kong Police Force.

As for “Sing Tao”, it was first reported a few days ago that the five senior management members of the police force have been promoted, including the current Assistant Commissioner (Operations) Lui Kam-ho, who will be promoted to Senior Assistant Commissioner and become the Director of the Supervision Division. As for the four assistant commissioners-in-waiting, it is reported that the current chief superintendent of the Criminal Headquarters, Xu Xiangyi, will serve as the assistant commissioner (service quality); the current Tsuen Wan Police District Commander Wu Zhuoheng will serve as the Marine Police Regional Commander; the current Fortune Chief Superintendent of the Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, Lam Man-han, will serve as the New Territories North Regional Commander; the current Deputy Commander of the West Kowloon Region, Ng Lok-chun, will serve as the West Kowloon Regional Commander.

—

“Sing Tao Complaint King” has launched a new project “Everyone has a complaint” and added a “I want to praise him” column. The public is now sincerely invited to submit articles to praise the good people and good deeds around them, so as to build a more loving community together. Immediately “I want to like him”:

The latest version of “Sing Tao Toutiao” APP has been launched, please update immediately to browse more exciting content: