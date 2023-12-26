The police found the bodies of a woman and four children in an apartment in France

#police #bodies #woman #children #apartment #France

A murder investigation has been launched in France after police found five bodies in an apartment in Meaux, the BBC reports. According to local media reports, a woman and four small children died. Meaux is just over 41 kilometers from Paris.

According to the Actu17 news portal, which was the first to report on the case, the police are looking for the 33-year-old father, who is on the run. Jean-Baptiste Bladier A prosecutor confirmed to French media that Versailles police had launched an investigation.

There have been several child murders in the Paris region recently: at the end of November, a 41-year-old man admitted to killing his three, four- and 11-year-old daughters. In October, a police officer killed his three daughters before committing suicide at his home in Vemars, Val-d’Oise.