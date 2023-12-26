The police found the bodies of a woman and four children in an apartment in France

#police #bodies #woman #children #apartment #France

The police are looking for the 33-year-old father, who is on the run.

A murder investigation has been launched in France after police found five bodies in an apartment in Meaux, the BBC reports. According to local media reports, a woman and four small children died. Meaux is just over 41 kilometers from Paris.

According to the Actu17 news portal, which was the first to report on the case, the police are looking for the 33-year-old father, who is on the run. Jean-Baptiste Bladier A prosecutor confirmed to French media that Versailles police had launched an investigation.

There have been several child murders in the Paris region recently: at the end of November, a 41-year-old man admitted to killing his three, four- and 11-year-old daughters. In October, a police officer killed his three daughters before committing suicide at his home in Vemars, Val-d’Oise.

Also Read:  More than a hundred people die from the rains in Somalia -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Users react to videos of Juan Guaidó (+ Video)
Users react to videos of Juan Guaidó (+ Video)
Posted on
Netanyahu Reveals 3 Conditions to Achieve Peace in Gaza, What Are They?
Netanyahu Reveals 3 Conditions to Achieve Peace in Gaza, What Are They?
Posted on
PLN 7,600 for a widow or widower. This is to be the new additional benefit. When is widow’s pension? There is a bill dated December 26, 2023
PLN 7,600 for a widow or widower. This is to be the new additional benefit. When is widow’s pension? There is a bill dated December 26, 2023
Posted on
Looking back at the laptops of 2023
Looking back at the laptops of 2023
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News