the police had to be called due to the conflict

Waiting for a few days

To the news portal lrytas.lt The reader Viktorija complained that there was a 20-kilometer queue of cars on the road near Druskininkai towards Belarus.

“Forests on the sides, no shops, toilets, nothing. Poor drivers, where is humanity, where are human rights, democracy? Everyone knows that especially the officials “work quickly”, ordinary people suffer, they will stand in queues during the holidays, where even an elementary thing like a toilet is not built nearby”, she observed.

According to Victoria, a similar situation exists for those traveling to Belarus in passenger cars.

“They drive with children, grandparents, they stand for 2-3 days, because Lithuanian officials, following orders from above, work like this,” she said.

How long will you have to wait?

The representative of the State Border Guard Service (VSAT) Giedrius Mišutis told the news portal on Saturday evening lrytas.lt said that, like every year, before the holidays, there are long queues of cars on the Lithuanian border with Belarus, and this year certain circumstances made the situation even more difficult.

According to G. Mišutis, at the Raigard border control point (PKP) there was a queue of cargo cars of about 7.5 kilometers – there are about 300 trucks in the waiting area, another 145 are standing on the road, and they are constantly increasing.

According to the representative of the border guards, the truck driver standing at the end of the queue should wait about 45 hours before he can cross the border.

About 380 trucks are waiting at the Medininkų PKP parking lot, about 360 trucks are on the road, the queue is 9 kilometers long. The expected waiting time is three days.

At that time, there were about 200 passenger cars at the Medininkai PKP, a queue of one kilometer was formed, and the waiting time was half a day.

There are about 300 cars in the Lavoriškii PKP queue, a queue of about 1.5 kilometers has formed, the waiting time is more than half a day. At that time, there were about 285 freight cars, the queue was about 7 kilometers long, and the expected waiting time was 30 hours.

About 250 passenger cars are waiting at Šalčininkai PKP, the queue reaches over a kilometer, the expected waiting time is one day. There are 310 trucks waiting in the parking lot, 300 cars on the road, the length of the line of those waiting on the road is 7.5 kilometers, the waiting time is about 60 hours.

Conflicts arise

G. Mišutis does not hide that long hours of waiting in queues cause a lot of tension for drivers, conflicts arise on the road.

One conflict took place on Friday evening at the Raigards PKP, on the road near the Raigards observation deck – when a car driven by Belarusians tried to “cheat” and slip out of line, a conflict occurred, and the police had to be called.

“They quarreled in that queue, the police were called, but the border guards had to come, because they started picking on those Belarusians, they were restless. An ambulance was not needed, but they had to be calmed down and restrained, because they were climbing on the road and obstructing traffic safety,” said G. Mišutis.

According to the representative of the border guards, this is already the third such conflict in a month, and at the Šalčininkai PKP this month, when a conflict broke out, a car was even stolen, the police started an investigation.

Several reasons

G. Mišutis explained that before the holidays, queues of cars from Lithuania to Belarus stretch for two main reasons.

According to the VSAT representative, 95 percent the drivers of passenger cars standing in line are Belarusians returning to Belarus before the holidays.

“These are all Belarusians who live in the European Union – not only in Lithuania, where there are many of them now, but from the entire European Union, with residence permits, those who worked, who did something else here – all thousands have now gone back to Belarus before holidays. This is a completely pre-holiday effect.

A lot of Belarusians come to Lithuania anyway to shop and so on – they also contribute. Belarusians formed those lines – there are practically no Lithuanians there,” explained G. Mišutis.

It is noticeable that in general the number of Lithuanians going to Belarus has decreased significantly – in November there were about 17 thousand of them, which is 2-3 times less than before.

The administrative aspect also contributes to the long queues – the inspection carried out by the customs officials.

“Those Belarusians who shop in Lithuania – electrical appliances, clothes and everything else – they get the so-called “tax free” (VAT refund to a foreign passenger – aut.past.) – a certain part of the taxes. In order to collect those taxes, they have to fill out documents that the customs officers physically check – whether it’s the item and so on. And then they can collect taxes through that system. But it takes a lot of time for the customs officials”, explained G. Mišutis.

“Customs control has already been strengthened, but when such a flow of returning Belarusians from all over Europe was served, such queues became long,” he added.

According to G. Mišutis, in recent days, about a thousand passenger cars leave Lithuania for Belarus every day, while only a week ago there were about 800 of them.

At that time, for truck drivers, the festive period is the peak of transportation every year.

“There is only one checkpoint on the Polish-Belarusian border, while we have four, so a large flow also comes from Poland,” G. Mišutis pointed out another circumstance.

Are there plans to take any steps to reduce the queues to Belarus?

“Our service can assign twice as many officers, but that would not do any good – the point is what it is, there are only as many lanes as there are. It’s similar to how it is in Vilnius at five o’clock in the evening – everyone leaves at the same time, a bottleneck effect is created and everyone gets crowded”, explained G. Mišutis.