The police, notified after a driver was seen driving chaotically, in Ploiesti. A crew managed to stop him

#police #notified #driver #driving #chaotically #Ploiesti #crew #managed #stop

Date of update: 25/12/2023 20:39 Date of publication: 25/12/2023 20:39

The police, notified after a driver was seen driving chaotically, in Ploiesti. Photo: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

The police in Ploiesti were notified, on Monday, about a driver who was driving erratically on a street. After stopping him in traffic, the agents found that the man had a breath alcohol level of 1.41 mg/l of pure alcohol.

“The traffic policemen from the Ploieşti Municipality Police, while carrying out verification and control activities of road traffic in the municipality, were alerted to the fact that on Veniamin Costache Street, a driver was driving erratically, being possibly under the influence of alcoholic beverages “, IPJ Prahova transmitted, on Monday evening.

The quoted source stated that the police officers made checks to find the car in question, which was stopped for control.

“A 40-year-old man from the municipality of Ploiesti was identified as the driver. Upon requesting the personal and car documents, the police found that the man exuded alcoholic breath, which is why he was tested with the breathalyzer, resulting in a value of 1.41 mg/l of pure alcohol in the exhaled air,” the source quoted by News.ro.

Later, the man was taken to a medical unit, in order to collect biological blood samples.

In the case, the investigations are being continued by the police within a criminal file opened under the aspect of committing the crime of driving a motor vehicle on public roads under the influence of alcoholic beverages.

Editor: Liviu Cojan

Download the Digi24 app and find out the most important news of the day