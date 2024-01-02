The Polisario targeted by Moroccan drones this Tuesday?

#Polisario #targeted #Moroccan #drones #Tuesday

The Moroccan armed forces reportedly carried out drone attacks on the border between the Sahara and Mauritania on Tuesday, hitting civilian vehicles transporting people. No loss of life was reported.

Two attacks were reportedly carried out by Moroccan forces in the area on Tuesday, sources on the ground in Ecsaharaui said. The first took place in the town of Mijek, where hundreds of Sahrawis and Mauritanians extract gold in a mine.

Read: Attacks on Smara by the Polisario: Morocco is preparing to react

The second attack, which occurred in the same city less than two hours after the first, according to the same sources, reported material damage, but no loss of human life.

Read: New Polisario attacks near Smara

Since last weekend, Moroccan armed forces have focused their drone attacks on an area known for gold mining.

Also Read:  Crowded streets and train cancellations - travelers sometimes need patience | NDR.de - News

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The recruiter’s lies to ensnare a child to murder | Sweden
The recruiter’s lies to ensnare a child to murder | Sweden
Posted on
Will we all have a four-day work week in Lithuania in 2024?
Will we all have a four-day work week in Lithuania in 2024?
Posted on
Stock markets have soared in Europe and the USA in the last year. For 2024, the forecast is moderate optimism
Stock markets have soared in Europe and the USA in the last year. For 2024, the forecast is moderate optimism
Posted on
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro information leaked, battery increased to 10000mAh, fast charging 120W, expected to launch Q2/2024 along with Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro information leaked, battery increased to 10000mAh, fast charging 120W, expected to launch Q2/2024 along with Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News