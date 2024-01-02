The Polisario targeted by Moroccan drones this Tuesday?

#Polisario #targeted #Moroccan #drones #Tuesday

The Moroccan armed forces reportedly carried out drone attacks on the border between the Sahara and Mauritania on Tuesday, hitting civilian vehicles transporting people. No loss of life was reported.

Two attacks were reportedly carried out by Moroccan forces in the area on Tuesday, sources on the ground in Ecsaharaui said. The first took place in the town of Mijek, where hundreds of Sahrawis and Mauritanians extract gold in a mine.

The second attack, which occurred in the same city less than two hours after the first, according to the same sources, reported material damage, but no loss of human life.

Since last weekend, Moroccan armed forces have focused their drone attacks on an area known for gold mining.