The Polish Financial Supervision Authority must return millions. In the background there is a big scandal with a state-owned bank

#Polish #Financial #Supervision #Authority #return #millions #background #big #scandal #stateowned #bank

Alior Bank is one of the main negative characters in the case related to the W Investments funds. This is one of the largest scandals on our financial market, in which nearly 2,000 people cannot recover hundreds of millions of zlotys invested in certificates of failed investment funds. Advisors lured clients with visions of profits from investing in forests, land or exclusive retirement homes.

Alior Bank, through its brokerage house, was one of the key distributors of toxic financial instruments. That is why a few years ago the bank came under the microscope of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF). The officials had no doubts or mercy – according to them, Alior had committed misselling and had repeatedly broken the law and its internal regulations. For this, the Commission fined the bank as much as PLN 10 million.

See also: You can’t miss these tax dates in 2024.

Now it turns out that the Polish Financial Supervision Authority has to pay back the money, plus tax interest. This is the result of a final decision of the Supreme Administrative Court from the end of last year. “Puls Biznesu” estimates that approximately PLN 14.5 million may return to the bank’s accounts.

Read also in BUSINESS INSIDER



Interestingly, no one questions Alior’s violation of regulations with toxic investments. The whole case boiled down to the provision that was in force for less than five months in 2019 and how administrative courts approached it.

Not this recipe



The Polish Financial Supervision Authority came under fire in this case because instead of settling the W Investments scandal and hitting the pockets of those guilty of misleading investors, it had to pay back several million zlotys to Alior.

However, the supervisory authority claims that it complied with all deadlines and procedures in this matter. So how did it come about that the office had to top up Alior Bank’s account?

— Administrative courts (WSA and SAC), deciding on the case, did not find any irregularities in the determination of the facts. It should be noted that the annulment of the decision in this case is the result of a different interpretation expressed by an independent court in the context of previous decisions issued by administrative courts in similar cases – explains Jacek Barszczewski, spokesman for the Polish Financial Supervision Authority, in an interview with Business Insider Polska.

Alior received a fine from the Commission in August 2019. The administrative proceedings legally ended in December of the same year. The financial sanction was high, so the bank’s authorities decided to appeal to the Provincial Administrative Court in Warsaw. In mid-2020, the administrative court overturned the penalty, but not because the findings of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority auditors were incorrect. According to the court, the supervisor was late in imposing the sanctions. The court found – based on the tax ordinance – that the statute of limitations expired within 3 years. The subordinates of the Commission Chairman, Jacek Jastrzębski, did not like this turn of events – they filed a complaint with the Supreme Administrative Court and argued that they had 5 years to punish the bank. However, they also lost there.

The spokesman for the Polish Financial Supervision Authority admits that the annulment of the decision in this case was caused by the Supreme Administrative Court’s interpretation of a provision that was in force during the proceedings for only a few months and was then changed during the proceedings, before they were completed in the first instance.

– So that it is not possible to deduce on its basis the period for calculating the limitation period in relation to violations detected by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority – points out Jacek Barszczewski.

The rest of the text below the entry

Legal bullshit



What provision saved Alior Bank from paying PLN 10 million? It’s about art. 19e of the Act on Financial Market Supervision in the version in force from January to May 25, 2019, which was designed to enforce imposed fines. The provision in the act was imprecise from the beginningand this was confirmed by the amendment that took place in May 2019.

However, in accordance with this provision, the administrative court found that under the Tax Ordinance, the penalty for Alior expires after 3 years. The Polish Financial Supervision Authority was convinced, because it resulted from previous case law, that – under the Code of Administrative Procedure (KPA) – the limitation period was a matter of 5 years.

— The provisions of the Tax Ordinance Code do not apply to administrative financial penalties imposed by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority. The Polish Financial Supervision Authority was guided by the provisions of the Code of Administrative Procedure, not the provision dedicated to the enforcement of imposed fines. In the course of administrative proceedings in two instances, the Polish Financial Supervision Authority took the position that the limitation period for penalties for violations is 5 years. from the date of violation of the law or the occurrence of the consequences of violations – emphasizes Jacek Barszczewski.

The view of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority is also confirmed by the opinion prepared by the General Prosecutor’s Office of the State Treasury, i.e. an institution that provides, among others, government and public institutions legal security. The document was submitted to the Supreme Administrative Court, but the judges were not convinced.

The fact that Alior got away with a huge financial penalty was due to formal reasons, a legal error that lasted for several months and the surprising application of the tax ordinance by the courts.

Long list of allegations



Although the supervision authorities failed to recover millions of zlotys in fines from Alior Bank, officials believe that they achieved at least a preventive effect.

— The decisions stated undisputed facts indicating the bank’s violations in the provision of brokerage services and activities related to concluding agreements for the provision of brokerage services in relation to investment certificates of W Investments funds – reminds the spokesman of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority.

The list of offenses that supervisory officials found in the activities of Alior and its brokerage house in 2015-2016 is long. The violations were detected as a result of an inspection in May 2018, and the administrative proceedings resulting in financial sanctions were completed in December 2019. The Polish Financial Supervision Authority believes that the officials cannot be accused of being slow in this matter.

What did supervisory officials find on Alior in the context of the sale of toxic funds at Investments? They determined that the bank had committed misselling, i.e. it offered financial instruments with high risk to customers whose investment profile was not suited to such risk. The supervision also found numerous violations of the provisions of the Act on Trading in Financial Instruments and violations of the bank’s internal procedures. In the announcement informing about financial sanctions The Polish Financial Supervision Authority stated that Alior’s brokerage activities were carried out “in an unreliable and unprofessional manner”.

All this resulted in two fines of PLN 1 and PLN 9 million. The bank was treated leniently because the maximum penalty it could receive was over PLN 480 million. However, the supervisory authority found that Alior cooperates and takes actions “to eliminate the effects of violations of the law.”

Customers want millions



Although Alior managed to avoid fines from the Polish Financial Supervision Authority and the bank recovered the money with a considerable amount, it is still facing lawsuits from its clients.

The bank’s latest financial report shows that at the end of September last year it was sued in 155 cases related to the sale of certificates. Customers are demanding over PLN 52 million. For this reason, Alior even established a provision, the amount of which at the end of the third quarter of 2023 amounted to PLN 78 million.

In addition, there are also lawsuits to establish the bank’s liability for damages resulting from the sale of fraudulent certificates. One of them is collective and covers 320 injured parties who intend to collect PLN 103.9 million from the bank.

Author: Bartek Godusławski, journalist of Business Insider Polska