The Polish food giant buys the Czech Becherovka. “Strengthening the position”

Becherovka, a brand of iconic Czech herbal liqueur, is acquired by a Polish food giant. Maspex reported that FrIn addition to the brand, he became the owner of a production plant and a warehouse.

Becherovka will strengthen our position in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Currently, it is number 2 in the herbal liqueurs segment in the Czech Republic. What is very important to us – it is a brand with traditions, produced continuously since 1807 – said Krzysztof Pawiński, co-owner and CEO of the Maspex Group.

He added that Becherovka also has great potential – it fits perfectly into market trends, including: changing the consumption profile towards drinks with lower alcohol content, experimenting with flavors and premiumization – consumers choosing high-quality products.

Maspex – Polish food giant

Maspex is the largest Polish private company in the food industry and one of the largest in Central and Eastern Europe. The company has almost 70 brands in its portfolio, and its products are present in over 70 countries around the world.

The company annually produces 1.8 billion liters of juices, nectars and drinks, 240 thousand tons of pasta, cereal and instant products and 150 thousand tons of jams and preserves. Revenues from the sale of Maspex in 2022 amounted to over PLN 14 billion.

