The Polish government suspended the broadcasting of a public television news channel

The government of Donald Tusk, Poland’s new prime minister, suspended the broadcasting of public television news channel TVP Info on Tuesday, the Polish Ministry of Culture announced.

Added a comment from the President of Poland

Earlier on Tuesday, the new Polish government announced the dismissal of the management of the superstitious public media, which were considered government mouthpieces during the rule of Law and Justice (PiS).

The presidents and boards of the national television TVP, Polish Radio and news agency PAP have been dismissed, the Polish Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

The reason for this decision is the parliament’s resolution passed on Tuesday regarding the violation of the legal order and the impartiality and reliability of the public media.

The government will also appoint new supervisory councils, and they, in turn, will appoint new media company management teams.

A TVP journalist helped stop the propaganda soup in the news. The announcement that Polish journalist Marek Czysz, who was due to leave TVP at some point, but now seems to be following, made on the air of TVP1 channel on Thursday evening, was announced at the end of a troubled day for the national broadcaster.

Not a single Polish citizen who finances the activities of public television does not have to listen to someone’s propaganda, says M. Czyzas.

Every Polish citizen who finances the public media has the right to demand from it reliable, professional and reliable information. Therefore, I ask you (…) to agree that from tomorrow the News will provide you with pictures of the world and everything that has come to this day, he said.

He announced that instead of propaganda soup, we want to pour copper water, not because it is noble, but because it does not have an aggressive taste.

there will be no news broadcast today, but tomorrow we will bring you the TVP information program at 19:00. 30 minutes (local time, 20:30 Lithuanian time), added M. Czyzas.

On Wednesday morning, the broadcast of the news channel TVP Info was interrupted on the air and on the Internet.

The end of TVPiS, after the TVP Info broadcast was stopped, the biggest party of the new government claimed the Citizen Platform on the social network X.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday that the Polish culture minister violated the constitution by suspending the broadcast of the national TVP news channel TVP Info and firing the management of the public media outlet.

I really wanted decency in public life and the rule of law to be ensured in Poland, the Polish leader told the private broadcaster Radio Zet on Thursday. What happened yesterday, unfortunately, completely contradicts this, because yesterday the minister (Bartlomiejus) Sienkiewicz obviously violated the constitution.

It cannot be the case that the Seimas adopts resolutions and in the opinion of the constitutional minister, the resolutions change or partially amend the laws, he added.

According to A. Duda, a member of the PiS, the statutory institution responsible for public media is the National Media Council, as the law has not been changed in any way.

If the prime minister, his colleagues and ministers want to change the legal rules for the appointment of public media institutions, go ahead, but first of all, they need to be changed by a law, not an act passed by the Seimas, which is not a legal act, which does not create an official’s law, he said.

At that time, PiS publishers organized a protest in the buildings of public television, and the parties dutifully posed for photos with television employees.

The Danish opposition and non-profit organizations criticized the PiS government for trying to suppress independent media and limit freedom of expression.

In 2020, the media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) claimed that hate speech and hate speech still prevailed in (Polish) public media, which had been turned into government propaganda mouthpieces.

In its annual report, RSF also stated that the PiS government is constantly trying to change the editorial line of the private media and control information on sensitive topics.

