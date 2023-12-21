The Polish lower house would dismiss the members of the judicial council elected under the previous government

#Polish #house #dismiss #members #judicial #council #elected #previous #government

2023. december 20. – 23:56

The lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, voted for a resolution calling for the resignation of the members of the Polish Judicial Council who were elected during the previous PiS-led government. In the 460-person Sejm, 239 representatives voted in favor of the decision, 169 rejected it, and PiS members stayed away, reports hvg.hu.

The 25-member judicial council has 15 judges. According to the decision, the latter were elected in 2018, 2021 and 2022 in an unconstitutional manner. Before 2017, the election was entrusted to the judicial organizations, but the controversial 2017 amendment of the PiS law gave this right to the Sejm.

President Andrzej Duda already objected to the draft decision on Tuesday, according to whom it is not true that the judges of the KRS were elected in an unconstitutional manner.

