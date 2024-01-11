The politician, who remembered the tense meeting with Trump, warns the whole of Europe

#politician #remembered #tense #meeting #Trump #warns #Europe

CHASING,

www.DELFI.lt

2024 m. sausius 11 d. 19:32

One of the most prominent European politicians recalled how the former President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump personally warned that America will not help the European Union (EU) if it is attacked, Politico writes.

“You must understand: if Europe is attacked, we will never come to your aid or support you,” 2020. President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen was told by D. Trump, according to French European Commissioner Thierry Breton, who also participated in the meeting held at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“By the way, NATO is dead, and we will leave, we will withdraw from NATO,” D. Trump allegedly added. – One more thing – you owe me 400 billion. US dollars because you Germans didn’t pay what you had to pay for defense.”

According to T. Breton, the meeting with D. Trump, which was also attended by then EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan, was tense.

The Frenchman told this story on Tuesday at the European Parliament (EP) in Brussels, during an event shortly before the January 15th, when the Republican Party in the state of Iowa will hold an internal vote to nominate a presidential candidate. Party members will be able to vote for Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. It is true that the popularity of the last two candidates is much lower than the former leader of the country.

Brussels is gripped by the fear that D. Trump may win the US presidential election again.

T. Breton, as the commissioner in charge of EU industrial policy and defence, is calling on the EU to strengthen its defense capabilities as Russia goes to war with Ukraine, and on January 9. proposed to establish a 100 billion EUR fund to increase the volume of weapons production of the bloc.

“D. The Trump administration was a big shock and it could come back, Breton said. “Therefore, we now know with more certainty than ever before that we are alone.”

“Yes, almost all EU member states also belong to NATO, yes, we have allies, but there are no other options but to drastically strengthen this pillar so that we are ready for anything,” the politician warned.

Trump’s rivals met in the final debate before the Iowa caucuses

Haley and DeSantis squared off Wednesday in the final debate before voting begins in the U.S. Republican presidential primary, seeking to present themselves as the best alternative to front-runner but debate-avoiding Trump.

Trump’s rivals met in the final debate before the Iowa caucuses

© AP / Scanpix

The debate comes five days before Iowa’s crucial primary election, which is seen as critical to narrowing the field and giving the rest of the race a new foothold.

Trump is leading despite facing a series of legal problems, but he skipped the televised debate, deciding that it would do him no good to take hits from opponents with fewer votes in front of a large audience.

None of the other contenders qualified, leaving the stage for former U.N. Ambassador Haley and Florida Gov. DeSantis to compete against undecided Iowa voters.

Before the showdown, the two contestants traded blows, with Haley accusing DeSantis of lying about her record and the governor countering that she has repeatedly been disingenuous about her past statements.

Trump is leading in Iowa with 52.3 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average. votes, while N. Haley and R. DeSantis collect 16.3 and 16 percent. of votes.

The national picture is similar, although D. Trump’s lead is even larger – as much as 51.5 percentage points.

Much of the Iowa campaign has been overshadowed by Trump’s legal woes in the past week, as he has sought to use courthouse access across the country to dominate television coverage and rally support.

On Tuesday, he stepped back from the campaign trail to attend a court hearing in Washington where he faces charges for allegedly conspiring to disrupt the 2020 election. Trump is also due back in court on Thursday for his civil fraud case in New York.