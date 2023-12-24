The popular Christmas ballet was born from a dark fairy tale: the original Nutcracker story did not promise easy entertainment – Christmas

#popular #Christmas #ballet #born #dark #fairy #tale #original #Nutcracker #story #promise #easy #entertainment #Christmas

Many families have a Christmas tradition of watching the ballet The Nutcracker, be it a live theater performance or even the version shown on TV. The figure of the Nutcracker has also enjoyed immense popularity in the last couple of years, even though the work on which the ballet is based was not very successful.

The story of The Nutcracker was written by ETA Hoffmann in 1816 under the title Nutcracker and Mouse King, which was published in Berlin. In the play, a girl named Marie is worried that her beautiful nutcracker figurine is broken, so she goes to check on it at night. To his surprise, the figure comes to life, and the fight between the mice and the toy soldiers begins, in which Marie and the Nutcracker are drawn into. Finally, they defeat the Mouse King and go to the kingdom of the dolls together, where Marie confesses her love to the Nutcracker, who then comes to life.

The story ends with a real happy ending, but the atmosphere of the novel itself was far from cheerful. The family in the story was called Stahlbaum, which means steel tree, and is also an explanation of the family’s strict rules, which Marie must follow. He rebels against these when he goes to his game at night and enters another, freer world. However, this world is not only fun and laughter, it is often scary and gloomy. In the 1844 version written by the French writer Alexandre Dumas, this world was presented as much more peaceful, and the ballet created by Tchaikovsky made the whole play even more fairy-tale-like.

Some important changes

The family in the story received a new name in the ballet. Instead of the harder-sounding Stahlbaum, which means steel wood, they are called Silberhaus, i.e. silver house. Another important change compared to the original work is that in Hoffmann’s story, Marie finally chose the other world instead of her own. A world where you can make decisions according to your imagination. On the other hand, in the adaptations, the girl wakes up from the dream at the end and lives on with her own family.

Perhaps thanks to these changes, as well as the catchy music and beautiful scenery, The Nutcracker became a huge success in ballet form. True, not immediately, only a few decades after the presentation. Even in the United States, it only became popular after the performances in New York in the 1950s. Since then, however, the popularity of the work has remained unbroken, which you can read about in our previous article.

