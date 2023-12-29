The popular food has become so brutally expensive that it is already being stolen from stores

The consequence of the decrease in production caused by the weather is a significant increase in the bulk price of olive oil, often referred to as liquid gold, which

it doubled in a year and reached a price of approximately €9,000/ton.

This rise has had a multiple effect on the shops, where it has led to higher retail prices and a spike in olive and olive oil theft. Farmers are resorting to innovative measures, such as hiding GPS trackers in plastic olives to prevent theft, and supermarkets putting theft deterrents on olive oil bottles.

Despite the challenges, there is good news for Greece. The increasing value of Greek olive oil encourages entrepreneurs to position it as a luxury product in foreign markets. This strategic shift will allow Greek producers to capitalize on high-quality olive oil, rather than letting better-known Spanish and Italian brands benefit from rising prices, the Financial Times reports.

However, the surge in prices has also highlighted problems in the Greek olive oil trade, including theft, counterfeiting and a lack of value addition to exported oil.

Although olive oil is part of Greek history and mythology, recent price fluctuations have disrupted the industry. Challenges such as rising labor, fuel and fertilizer costs hinder the creation of successful export businesses.

Cover image source: Getty Images

