The popular movie-watching app that offered thousands of…

In the US, the iTunes service was launched in 2003, but it is ending after twenty years of operation. We will be able to use Apple TV instead.

Although it offered over eight thousand titles, Apple decided to completely end this application. iTunes was declining in importance mainly due to the development of other streaming services, and when Apple removed the application from the macOS environment in 2019 and introduced the Apple TV, it was clear that the end was near.

In the latest iOS 17.2 update, the iTunes application no longer offers movie and series rentals. However, users will not lose them, all purchased programs will be moved to the Apple TV application, or to the hardware box offered by the company. The principle of buying and renting remains practically the same and the prices do not differ, according to the Filmtoro website. The new version of the app also offers integration with other streaming services. The Apple TV+ subscription will also offer shows from the Apple Originals workshop.

The application will also receive a visual change. A new side panel design and an improved navigation system will be evident. The iTunes Movies and TV Shows icons on the home screen will still appear, but selecting these options will take you to the landing page to access the Store or existing purchases in the Apple TV app. Over time, these icons could be removed as consumers become more familiar with the app’s central features, readwrite reports.