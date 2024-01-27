The population is becoming more involved in reforestation

The goal of greening Madagascar is on the right track. The population is more interested in reforestation. More and more people are coming to collect young plants from nurseries. “We notice that the young plants are quickly depleting, since 2022. The annual objective is reached, very quickly. This year, for example, the reforested area in our region is already close to 600 hectares, which represents six hundred thousand young plants planted, even though we only started reforestation at the beginning of the month. , indicates Lionel Armando Tezena, regional director of Environment and Sustainable Development (Dreed) Atsinanana, as part of the official launch of the 2023-2024 reforestation campaign, yesterday.

This strong enthusiasm among the population for reforestation is observed in several regions. “We have raised awareness among residents of the Analanjirofo region about reforestation. That they can plant trees everywhere, even in their fields. That they can even plant it to make a fence. Since then, they have been motivated and regularly come to collect trees from the nurseries,” says Tovoniaina Charles Rakotonanahary, Dredd Analanjirofo. The inhabitants of the Androy region also realize the importance of reforestation. They cultivate it, in particular, to create a natural windbreak. To fight against the “Tiomena” phenomenon, which is increasingly prevalent in this region.

The Director General of Environmental Governance, Rinah Razafindrabe, at the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development affirms this increase in citizen participation in reforestation. Having motivation to reforest is a good thing. But the most important thing in this mission is not to plant a tree, but to ensure that it grows. This department insists on the commitment of citizens to follow the young plants they have planted, so that reforestation is not in vain.

Miangalya Ralitera

