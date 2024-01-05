the populist R. Fico, who returned to power, uses V. Orban’s methods

#populist #Fico #returned #power #Orbans #methods

When in 2018 In February, journalist Jan Kuciak of the Slovak news website Aktuality was killed, protests broke out, and then-Prime Minister Robert Fico resigned. Mr. Kuciak was investigating alleged corruption by individuals connected to the Slovak government, and his death highlighted reports of links between organized crime and high-ranking Slovak officials.

Almost six years later, after September After the elections, R. Fico returned to power, and Aktuality, like several other media organizations, is in the sights of the new leader.

Shortly after he was appointed head of the coalition government, his office announced it was “severing all ties” with four media outlets it said were “openly exhibiting hostile political attitudes”.

The prime minister’s office accused the media organizations – Aktuality, the popular private TV channel Markiza and the daily newspapers SME and Dennik N – of not informing the public “correctly, fully and in a timely manner”.

The announcement, which came after Fico threatened to deny the four media outlets access to the government office, has fueled concerns about press freedom in Slovakia.

The Slovak prime minister has long been outspoken about his distaste for critical media outlets. There are now fears that the populist leader, who ran for office opposing military aid to Ukraine and criticizing Russian sanctions, may be copying neighboring Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s strategy of putting pressure on independent institutions.

Fico’s rhetoric also raised the question of how, just a few years after Slovakia’s public was shocked by the murders of Mr Kuciak and his partner Martina Kušnirova, media outlets, including Aktuality itself, could become targets of a sitting prime minister.

“It’s really a very difficult environment and time for journalists in Slovakia right now,” The Guardian quoted Peter Bardy, editor-in-chief of Actuality, as saying. “I’ve been working as a journalist since 1995, so that’s quite a long time, and I don’t remember when people on the street told me that I’m an enemy of the common people,” he said.

“But now it happens sometimes,” he added.

While the discrediting of the media by high-ranking politicians is far from a new phenomenon in Slovakia, some journalists say the environment is getting tougher.

“Every week I get dozens of really bad messages on my email and Facebook,” Bardy said, describing the harassment and hateful messages. “Sometimes it’s ugly,” he said.

in 2018 Monika Todova, a friend of the murdered J. Kuciak, who works for the daily “Dennik N”, also described the difficult situation.

“J. Kuciak was killed by the mafia. But now, if something were to happen, I’m pretty sure it would be someone completely crazy from Facebook, hoping we’re the devil… So it’s dangerous,” she said.

A man who confessed to shooting J. Kuciak and M. Kušnirov, as well as two other men, was convicted of the murder.

Well-connected businessman Marianas Kočneris, who prosecutors suspect ordered the murder, was acquitted, but his accomplice Alena Zsuzsova was found guilty both of participating in the planning of Mr. Kuciak’s murder and of planning to kill two prosecutors. True, M. Kočneris is currently serving a sentence in an unrelated fraud case.

While Mr. Kuciak’s murder drew attention to the safety of journalists and high-level corruption in Slovakia, the successive crises have led some of the population to focus on other issues.

“The murder of an investigative journalist woke people up and a lot of people said ‘we don’t want to be in this country’, we want change,” Bardy said.

“But then the years of Covid and the years with the politicians of the new government who brought in a lot of amateurism and a lot of mistakes … changed the minds of the Slovak people,” he added.

Experts and journalists say that Fico and his Smer party are increasingly portraying journalists as enemies as part of a political comeback strategy.

“There was a lot of hatred towards the mainstream media during the campaign, as well as throughout the post-Kuciak period, when Smer was in decline,” said Milan Ničas, a senior fellow at the German Council on Foreign Relations.

Now Fico, who critics say has relied heavily on alternative and conspiratorial media to spread his message, is now seeking to “show voters he’s doing something,” he said.

Painted clothes „The Guardian“ inf.