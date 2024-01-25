The Porsche Macan enters the electric age

#Porsche #Macan #enters #electric #age

MACAN 4 O TURBO? – The new life of Porsche Macan starts today. And, as has been known for some time, it will only be electric. Ten years after its debut, the new generation In fact, the SUV abandons combustion engines, becoming Porsche’s second electric model and available in two variants: Macan 4 e Macan Turbo. Both equipped with two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors, one for each axis, the first delivers up to 408 CV of power in overboost, while the second reaches 639 CVwith a pair respectively of 650 e 1.130 Nm. The Macan 4 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 220 km/h, the Macan Turbo sprints from 0 to 100 in 3.3 seconds and stops its progression at 260 km/h .

QUICK CHARGE – To power the electric motors of the Porsche Macan 2024 there is a drums 100 kWh lithium ion battery (95 kWh net) positioned in the underbody, which allowsautonomy maximum of 613 km for the less powerful and less powerful Macan 591 km for the Turbo variant. The battery is a central component of the new PPE platform (Premium Platform Electric), the same used by the Audi Q6 e-tron, with 800 volt architecture, which allows recharge in direct current up to 270 kW. In this way the battery can charge from 10 to 80% in 21 minutes. The sistema Bank Charging allows you to virtually split the 800 volt battery into two batteries of 400 volts each. By doing so, it is possible to charge efficiently at up to 135 kW at 400 volt charging stations, without the need for an additional high-voltage booster.

> In the photos above the Macan Turbo.

RECOGNIZABLE DESIGN – If under the skin the Porsche Macan has been revolutionized, on a stylistic level Porsche has decided to do not distort the proportions of one of the best-selling models in its history. The SUV grows slightly in size, reaching 4,784 mm in length (+58 mm), 1,938 mm wide (+11 mm) and 1,622 mm high (+1 mm), with a wheelbase of 2,893 mm (+86 mm). The optical groups front they are divided into two sections: the upper part is characterized by the four-point daytime running lights, the luminous signature of the German brand, while in the lower part there is the main module with headlights with LED Matrix technology (optional). In the part rear, the roof descends making it one with the flat-shaped rear window. On the tailgate, the Porsche lettering sits in the center of a sculpted 3D light strip.

AERODYNAMICS FOR AUTONOMY – On the new one Porsche Macan electric, a stylistic function is also performed by theaerodynamics, a fundamental aspect for maximizing autonomy. The Porsche Active Aerodynamics system has active and passive elements and allows you to obtain a coefficient of 0.25, making it one of the most aerodynamic SUVs on the market. The adaptive rear spoiler, active ventilation flaps on the front air intakes and flexible covers on the fully sealed underbody are part of the PAA.

> In the photo above and in those below the Macan 4.

TECHNOLOGICAL AND VERSATILE – The interior of the Porsche Macan 2024 they reflect the philosophy of the brand’s most recent models, with a cockpit dominated by modern digital interfaces flanked by analogue adjustment tools. An LED light band performs the task of ambient lighting but also performs other functions, including welcoming you on board, signaling the charging status in progress or the use of driving assistance systems. As on the Taycan and Cayenne, the Macan also offers up to 3 screens: the 12.6-inch instrument panel and the 10.9-inch central display are dedicated to the driver, while the optional 10.9-inch one in front of the passenger allows the latter to play streaming content (not visible to the driver) while the car is moving. For the first time, a head-up display with augmented reality. Compared to the previous Macan, on the new generation le sessions of driver and passenger are lower up to 28 mm, while the rear seat has been lowered by up to 15 mm, to the advantage of legroom. It also increases the load capacity of the trunk, which goes from 488 liters of the current model to 540 of the new electric Macan (which reaches 1,348 when the rear seats are folded down). Added to this is a second loading compartment under the hood front with a capacity of 84 litres.

REAR STEERING AXLE – Porsche ensures that the driving dynamics and the steering response has not been overshadowed, on the contrary, thanks to the lower center of gravity, it wants to give the sensations of a true sports car. In both versions of the new one Porsche Macan, all-wheel drive is managed by the Porsche Traction Management system, capable of reacting within 10 milliseconds in the event of slipping. On the Macan Turbo, the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus system, a self-locking differential electronically controlled on the rear axle, improves traction, stability and lateral dynamics. Standard on the Turbo and optional on the 4, the PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) system allows you to adjust the suspension with a wider gap between the most comfortable and the most performing settings. Debuts on the new Macansteering rear axlewhich reaches a maximum turning of 5 degrees and allows reaching a turning diameter of 11.1 metres.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICES – The second generation of Porsche Macan it can already be ordered from today and the first deliveries are expected in the second half of 2024. Prices start from 88.187 euro for the Macan 4 it’s yes 121.242 euro for the Macan Turbo.