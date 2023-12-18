The Porsche Macan “killed” by European standards

IT IS NOT CERTIFIED – A spokesperson for the German company stated ad Automotive News that sales of the current one will be discontinued next spring Porsche Macan in Europe. The decision was made because the German SUV would not comply with the new traffic regulations IT security which concern the electronic architectures of new vehicles registered in the EU, in force from 1 July 2024 (Who to know more). The regulations are designed to protect cars from hacker attacks, and require adjustments in control units, as well as a change in processes in the development phase, with management systems having to be developed and certified for cybersecurity.

TOO EXPENSIVE TO UPDATE – The Porshe Macan currently on sale was developed before the exact requirements of cybersecurity regulations were known and, according to what the company spokesperson reported, it would have been too expensive to upgrade to conform to the norm.

CONTINUE OUTSIDE THE EU – The Porsche Macan it is a very important model for the manufacturer, since it is the best-selling one in Europe with over 20,000 specimens in 2023. Porsche will continue to assemble the Macan at its plant in Leipzig, Germany, for non-European markets. The combustion-engined Macan is expected to continue to be sold outside Europe for at least another two years.

FROM 2024 ELECTRIC ONLY – One will debut next year new generation of the Porsche Macan which, however, will only be electric (Who to know more).

