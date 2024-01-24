The port of Klaipėda, which has lost fertilizer transit, could also transport Ukrainian grain, but there are unanswered questions

#port #Klaipėda #lost #fertilizer #transit #transport #Ukrainian #grain #unanswered #questions

“I understand that today everyone would probably be waiting for answers that yes, there are great hopes that we will be able to transport Ukrainian agricultural products or other goods.

But we can clearly see: for the third year in a row, the flow of Ukrainian cargo in Klaipėda is decreasing and the reason is one – it is very difficult to bring Ukrainian cargo to Klaipėda”, – Delphi A. Latakas, the head of the Klaipėda State Seaport Directorate, spoke on the program “Verslo tema”.

“We know about the narrow and wide (railway – ed.) track, we know about the obstacles on the (Ukrainian-Polish – ed.) border and so on,” said the interviewer.

According to him, Ukraine is able to export a relatively large amount of grain, even in war conditions.

“Probably about 30 million tons of grain, agricultural products in general, are exported from Ukraine and through the same Ukrainian ports – Yuzhny, Chornomorsk, Odesa, Reny, as well as through Constanta in Romania. And until there is an opportunity to deliver cargo to Klaipėda easily, smoothly, without any interruptions, it will be very difficult.

But I emphasize that the port of Klaipėda really has opportunities today, after the flow of bulk cargo from other countries has greatly decreased. There are several companies in the port that have rearranged the handling of fertilizers, the equipment has been adjusted, sanitary permits have been obtained”, says A. Latakas.

According to him, a large amount of grain was transhipped in Klaipėda port last year: approximately 30 percent. more than a year ago. If in 2022 – 3.1 million, then in 2023 – more than 4 million. tons.

“There are reserves even as the amount of cargo increases. If we counted everything, if we had a very clear flow, established flow, shippers, then I think that up to 12-15 million tons of bulk agricultural products could be transshipped in Klaipėda port. tons, in general, through all companies,” says the interviewer.

“The bulk cargo terminal, this company, they were ready for fertilizers up to 11 million. tons, further they had opportunities to increase and their plans included about 16 million. tons of fertilizer to be transhipped at this terminal alone. Of course, grains are lighter (than fertilizers – ed.) and a lot of things need to be adapted, but Klaipėda has those capacities”, he says.

It’s not just an infrastructure problem

In May 2022, “Lietuvos Geležinkeliai” started transporting small quantities of Ukrainian grain to the port of Klaipėda via Poland. However, a challenge is faced – Russian gauge is used in Ukraine and Lithuania, and European gauge is used in Poland, so the rolling stock of the trains has to be changed at the border, which severely limits the scope of transportation, ELTA announces.

Last August, the Minister of Agriculture Kęstutis Navickas said that the transit of Ukrainian grain through Lithuania has stopped, and among the reasons he mentioned unfavorable grain prices (which do not amortize transit costs), and strict cargo checks on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

According to K. Navicki, the European Commission has been proposed to look for “logistics compensation mechanisms” to promote the export of Ukrainian grain through the Baltic countries.

In October, it was reported that Vilnius, Warsaw and Kyiv agreed to move the veterinary, sanitary and phytosanitary checks of Ukrainian grain transported in transit from the Polish-Ukrainian border to the Klaipėda sea port.

President Gitanas Nausėda said in October after the meeting with the President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, that the allocation for the transit of Ukrainian grain through Lithuania was not promised after all.

According to the website of the European Council and the Council of the European Union, since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Ukraine’s grain exports have been severely disrupted. For more than four months, Russian warships have blockaded Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

Russia’s withdrawal

Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, food prices have increased significantly in global markets. The price of grain has risen especially sharply.

Export volumes increased and food prices continued to fall after the European Union (EU) took steps to identify alternative transport routes (Land Solidarity Corridor, May 2022) and the United Nations and Turkey to unblock ports (Black Sea Grains Initiative , July 2022).

From July 2022 to July 2023, more than 1,000 ships loaded with grain and other food products departed from three Ukrainian ports (Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenij / Yuzhny) as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Breakdown of Black Sea Grain Initiative exports:

According to the data of July 2023, almost 33 million tons were exported under the Black Sea grain initiative. tons of grain and other foodstuffs. More than 50 percent the cargo consisted of corn, the grain whose export from Ukraine was most affected by the blockade at the beginning of the war.

On July 17, 2023, Russia announced its withdrawal from the initiative. By that time, 40 percent Ukrainian grain was transported through the ports of the Black Sea, and 60% was transported by land transport along the solidarity corridors.

Prices jumped again after Russia announced it was pulling out of the initiative, according to International Grains Council indices. Price uncertainty remains, according to the EU institutions’ website.