The ‘Portuguese’ molecule that could save lives in the fight against cancer

#Portuguese #molecule #save #lives #fight #cancer

National biotechnology company sold for “hundreds of millions of euros” patents for a therapy with the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment. It will be up to the German BioNTech to develop clinical studies that could mean that, within five years, this technique can be used in patients

It’s not an ordinary necklace that Paula Videira wears around her neck. Stuck on the silver thread, it doesn’t have a medal, a heart or a cross, but the symbol of a discovery that could revolutionize the fight against cancer. Apparently abstract, the small figure represents a monoclonal antibody, a type of molecule manufactured in the laboratory, from living cells, and which is used in some oncological treatments. In recent years, numerous monoclonal antibodies (mAb) have been developed, but none with the potential of the one that the researcher from the Applied Biomolecular Sciences Unit at NOVA FCT helped to create and which could eradicate 80% of solid tumors, regardless of their stage. The discovery, developed by the Portuguese biotech CellmAbs, was recognized by the German BioNTech, which this month purchased the patents related to this innovation, in a deal worth “hundreds of millions of euros” — the largest ever in the area of ​​life sciences involving a company national.

Introduced into the body, the molecule with a ‘Portuguese signature’ has the ability to precisely reach a very specific target: a biomarker that is found in the vast majority of solid tumors, whether primary or metastatic, and that does not exist in healthy cells. In this way, “it is possible to direct treatment exclusively to cancer cells, sparing others”, unlike what happens in chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the 51-year-old researcher explains to Expresso. This biomarker, which plays an important role in tumor progression and in inhibiting patients’ immune systems, had already been identified by science several years ago, but it is such a small structure that until now all attempts have been made to develop monoclonal antibodies that could reaching it had failed.

