The possible NEW shirt that Messi will use next year at Inter Miami was leaked: the striking details

Lionel Messi rests with his family in Argentina, where he will spend the holidays accompanied by his loved ones. The captain is enjoying his free time after the season with Inter Miami and the National Team and is waiting for the Copa América, which will be played in the middle of next year.

In the last few hours, meanwhile, on social networks they leaked the possible new shirt that Messi will use at Inter Miami during the next season. The images, published by the specialized site footyheadlines.com, show a design that once again has the color pink as the main protagonist.

The details of the supposed new Inter Miami shirt

“The Adidas Inter Miami 2024 jersey is mainly ‘Easy Pink’. Compared to the previous ‘Real Pink’, it is a reddish pink tone,” they reported from the site.

They also highlighted something striking: both the brand logo, the shield and the advertising are located in the center. “The most notable thing about the Inter Miami CF 2024 home kit is that all the logos are located in the center. There are no graphics or patterns on the Inter Miami 2024 home kit,” they report.

Many compared it to a Kings League shirt, the league that has streamer Ibai and Piqué as owners.

This would be the new Inter Miami shirt. (Photo: footyheadlines.com)

The reaction on social networks

Por: Jonathan Ariel Wiktor

Lionel Messi will face Newell’s in a friendly with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi already has his 2024 preseason agenda with Inter Miami ready: on January 10 he must rejoin his team to fulfill his commitments during the official competition break. He will play against Cristiano Ronaldo and face Newell’s for the first time in his career.

“I am delighted to be able to welcome my beloved Newell’s to our home in Miami. It will be a special game because of everything it means to me,” said Gerardo Martino.

Among the scheduled friendlies there is a peculiarity that is repeated: the team led by Tata Martino will face two teams. On January 19 with El Salvador and on February 4 with Hong Kong. Both games will be away.

One by one, Lionel Messi’s friendlies with Inter Miami in the preseason

The best player in the world must rejoin the American team on January 10, after the longest vacation of his career.