The power of AI: Microsoft is poised to overtake Apple as the world’s most expensive company

The recent drop in Apple’s shares due to concerns about iPhone sales has put the company in danger of being overtaken by Microsoft as the most valuable, writes “”.

New worries about smartphone demand have sent Apple shares down 4% so far in 2024, after rising 48% last year. Microsoft is up about 2% year-to-date after growing 57% in 2023.

Why Apple lost $100 billion in just one day

Barclays has announced that it expects weak iPhone sales throughout the year and this has hit the share price

Apple fell 0.4% on Wednesday, while Microsoft added 1.6%, further reducing the iPhone maker’s lead. The market value of Apple shares currently stands at 2.866 trillion. dollars, compared to Microsoft’s value of $2.837 trillion. dollar.

Apple’s market capitalization peaked at $3.081 trillion on December 14, while Microsoft’s value reached a whopping $2.844 trillion on November 28.

The beginning of 2024 is not convincing for Tim Cook’s company. iPhone sales are falling amid growing competitive pressure from players such as China’s resurgent Huawei. iPads and portable devices such as headphones and smartwatches also do not report strong demand.

The latest technology niche in which a “war” is already being waged

Apple Vision Pro now has a competitor – the Sony Spatial Content Creation System

The Vision Pro mixed reality headset is shaping up to be Apple’s most important product debut since its first smartphone, but UBS said in a report days ago that sales of the new device “will be relatively immaterial” to earnings per share in 2024.

Against this backdrop, Microsoft is reaping big from its AI and cloud investments, with AI integrations already touching a huge part of its product portfolio.

