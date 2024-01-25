The power of employer branding and how to work it – Human Resources

#power #employer #branding #work #Human #Resources

On January 30th, the Employer Branding Conference 2024 will take place in Lisbon, at the Museu do Oriente, promoted by Talent Portugal. It presents itself as «the largest meeting in Portugal dedicated to Employer Branding, bringing together more than 100 entities: heavily employing companies, higher education entities and specialists in this area». In this special, we present the event, which is in partnership with Human Resources and arose from the need for companies to attract and retain the best talent.

In 2017, following a survey carried out among organizations participating in an international job fair that it promoted, Talent Portugal – which, created in 2016, has the mission of helping companies find the best talent and candidates find the best places to work. work – realized that, «as a result of the shortage of professionals and talent being the critical factor in the success of organizations», companies were increasingly «giving importance to attracting new employees, and even more so to retaining talent».

Since Employer Branding «is the way in which companies develop a better place to work and promote their unique culture, among their employees and also among the potential candidates they come into contact with», Talent Portugal then launched the first edition of Employer Branding Conference. The contextualization is given by Luís Sottomayor, founder of the company, who guarantees that the event “has been growing” (having only been interrupted during the pandemic).

The Employer Branding Conference is now in its fourth edition, «with current themes and a great mobilization of the main actors in this area in Portugal», guarantees the person responsible, clarifying that it consists of an intensive full-day program, with three main axes: presentation of marketing topics in attracting and retaining talent, People & Culture sessions and presentation of case studies.

«You can expect a selection of speakers – more than 30 – with innovative practices in Employer Branding, with a special focus on unveiling case studies in reference companies in Portugal, all in an environment of sharing ideas and networking among more than 300 professionals from more than 100 entities: companies, higher education and partners», he adds.

To prepare for this conference, Talent Portugal promoted, in July, a webinar (with more than 300 registrants) where the latest Employer Branding trends were discussed, and a survey was also launched. This made it possible to carry out “a survey of the most relevant themes”, which will be presented at the conference. «The themes that stood out, in People & Culture, were, in this order, the well-being of employees, worklife balance and compensation and benefits», reveals Luís Sottomayor. And it comes to fruition: in the area of ​​Employer Branding itself, the most voted topic was the “elaboration of the EVP – Employer Value Proposition”, which makes perfect sense, since it is the core of the entire implementation of an Employer Branding strategy in organizations – and also the one that involves greater difficulty and involvement.

This was followed, in importance, by the creation of “candidate attraction campaigns”, which are the practical reflection of the EVP. Thirdly, the topic of “the bridge between Human Resources and Marketing” arises. This dimension is especially important, since Employer Branding is a hybrid area, which brings together two functional departments of companies.

This crossing of responsibilities is often not peaceful within organizations”, recognizes the expert, “which means that, in some cases, a separate Employer Branding department is created. This happens in companies where this area is more developed and mature.”

INTERVIEW WITH LUÍS SOTTOMAYOR, founder of Talent Portugal

Since 2016, when Talent Portugal was created, what have been the main challenges in your area of ​​activity, Employer Branding?

The market’s main challenge has been the still incipient ecosystem of service companies specializing in Employer Branding, particularly in the area of ​​strategy consultancy.

Within companies, there has been some resistance, or even a state of denial, on the part of managers, in investing in Employer Branding tools and the creation of dedicated departments.

How has the topic evolved in recent years?

The topic has been growing faster and faster. It is within companies that the most activity has been generated, with the mobilization of two functional areas: People Management and Marketing.

Throughout the preparation of the Employer Branding Conference, the evolution of the creation of dedicated departments and teams in companies, as well as the quality of EVP projects and candidate attraction campaigns, was surprising. All this alongside new projects in the areas of People & Culture.

Another very relevant and demonstrative aspect of the evolution of the topic has been the growth in the number of professionals dedicated to this area and who acquire skills “on the job” or through training. In fact, it was as a result of this need that we launched a certified Employer Branding course in Portugal. There are also more and more professionals with functional leadership in organizations, culminating in the “head of Employer Branding” role, which is an indicator of the maturity that this area has reached within some companies.

We never tire of saying, this is an area of ​​the future, lacking qualified professionals.

How would you classify, then, the current “state of the art” of Employer Branding in Portugal, generally speaking?

The state of Employer Branding in Portugal is still incipient, but undergoing great evolution. Despite being a universal need for all companies, which has always existed, it has been historically neglected. It is mainly a strategy adopted by large companies and in sectors in which talent is particularly vital, such as in the areas of Information Technologies.

But, lately – and this is a very relevant factor –, we have felt in our activity an increasing concern in SMEs [pequenas e médias empresas], even surprisingly. And from different sectors. Probably because there are companies that used to place an ad and easily recruit and now place ads and don’t have any candidates. In addition to the greater difficulty in keeping people in companies, with the high replacement costs that this entails.

What do you perceive to be the main difficulties and shortcomings of companies in this area?

The biggest difficulty for companies, firstly, is to become truly aware of the problem and the need to invest in Employer Branding, particularly for their managers and internal teams.

Once the decision has been made to move forward, the main gaps will be the lack of qualified professionals within the company and the absence of a true ecosystem of service providers specialized in this area.

What can be done to reverse this reality?

Initially, Employer Branding promoters in companies must internally present data that proves the scarcity of talent in each professional area, as well as a competition analysis and rankings of attractive companies, demonstrating why candidates choose other companies or why they are leaving the company. It will also be useful to analyze success stories from other companies, especially direct competitors.

Once you have decided to move forward with an Employer Branding strategy, you must start by creating internal teams, coming from the People Management and Marketing departments, giving them specialized training. Afterwards, it will be important to consult external solution providers in the area and sources of candidates, to validate how they can be helped. Finally, carry out integrated projects with prior auditing of internal teams and their motivations, survey and analysis of their culture, improving missing aspects, implementing EVP and creating aligned and effective campaigns.

What is fundamental to implementing a successful Employer Branding strategy?

I would list four fundamental aspects: the involvement of the entire company, in particular the managers and the People Management and Markering areas; have a strong organizational culture, fully aligned with internal and external communication; knowledge of the target audience and identification of communication channels; and creation of a structured EVP, with consistent campaigns and regular measurement of their impacts.

What have been the main bets of companies in terms of their employee value proposition and employer brand?

From now on, it is worth distinguishing between the Employee Value Proposition, which focuses on the benefits offered to employees, and the Employer Value Proposition, which covers the overall image and value proposition that the company offers as an employer. Both are fundamental to attracting, retaining and motivating talent within an organization.

In response to the first, in addition to salary, which in times of crisis becomes more important, I would highlight organizational culture, professional development opportunities, balance between work and personal life, flexibility and teleworking, which are increasingly differentiating factors when choosing companies.

Within the scope of organizational culture, I highlight work flexibility, diversity and inclusion, family and health support, benefits, the promotion of happiness in companies and mental health.

We have already seen the importance that Employer Branding assumes for companies. And for the country? Does Portugal also have an employer brand? What characterizes it?

It’s an excellent question, which is really at the genesis of Talent Portugal. The community was created with the intention of promoting Portugal as an investment destination for international companies, due to the quality of our talent, but also to attract foreigners who find Portugal a good destination to work and live.

It is difficult to identify Portugal’s employer brand, as we have very diverse target audiences, according to their regional origin and professional areas, as well as employer sectors with very different value propositions. Proof of this diversity is the paradox of the emigration of qualified Portuguese to more attractive markets and the strong immigration from all over the world to areas of great need in Portugal.

But, at the risk of simplifying, the positive points of the “Portugal employer brand” will be the cost of living, access to essential benefits such as health and education, hospitality, quality of life and location in the European market. There are, of course, also negative factors that incorporate the brand, such as the difficulty in housing, the level of taxes and bureaucracy.

What trends do you foresee in this area, in terms of approaches and relevance, according to the evolution of the job market?

It is necessary to distinguish between quantity and quality of available talent. Previously, it would be expected that the emergence of crises would reduce investment in Employer Branding, as there would be less need for hiring. But what happens is that, even in a crisis context, there is a generalized growth in talent shortages, further increasing the need for investment in this area. This aspect came as a surprise to us.

In terms of quality, it is not enough to recruit. With the evolution and specialization of the economy, it is necessary to attract and retain the most qualified professionals and those who will help in the innovation and competitiveness of companies.

Therefore, we will certainly see continued growth and specialization in the areas of People & Culture and Employer Branding, which will increasingly become strategic functional areas for companies.

Employer Branding Conference 2024

A joint journey

Luís Sottomayor explains that «the event follows a road map, like someone telling a story, or, in other words, following a journey. Hence the motto “The beginning of a journey, together”.» What is expected is that «the event will be an inspiring day, in an environment of sharing with colleagues in the area, but also the beginning of a journey, which is intended to continue within companies and organizations, extending the impact of that day to the reality of Employer Branding in each of them», says the founder of the company promoting the initiative.

This journey “begins by surveying candidate demand – what their desires and aspirations are – in order to understand the “client”, which in Employer Branding is the candidate. Then – he continues –, a type of “competition analysis” will be presented, that is, how each company positions itself compared to its competitors, by the same professionals.

There will also be an international view of the sector; on a more practical level, we will talk about the implementation of campaigns to attract candidates; and higher education institutions will also have the floor, which are “the source” of qualified candidates and which will share, for example, how students behave when searching for jobs and give tips on mistakes to avoid and the best way to integrate with students at a job fair.”

After a first phase related to Marketing, we will then move on to People & Culture policies, «which give consistency and strengthen the employer brand». Several practical cases will be presented, with different perspectives, from “the creation and development of the Employer Branding department to the implementation and dissemination of the EVP, integrated communication of product/service and employer brands, rebranding, campaigns for different targets, use of artificial intelligence in attracting candidates, internal brand architecture based on the employee’s journey, trainee programs, among many others». There will also be a panel dedicated to how to develop a career in Employer Branding.

More information from the Employer Branding Conference at talentportugal.com/employer-branding-conference/

On the sidelines of the Employer Branding Conference, Human Resources spoke with Luís Sottomayor about the “state of the art” in this area in Portugal.

This article was published in the January issue (no. 157) of Human Resources, on newsstands.