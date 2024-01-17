The power of essential oils for better digestion

#power #essential #oils #digestion

What is Pranarom’s expertise?

Pranarôm is a scientific aromatherapy laboratory founded 30 years ago by a Belgian pharmacist, Dominique Baudoux. Our slogan is “the science of essential oils” because we recommend the use of essential oils to heal in a natural and effective way, as an alternative or in addition to traditional treatments, always with a medical and scientific vision.

We invest in research and development to offer natural solutions to pharmacists, whatever the symptoms or pathologies encountered by their patients. This corresponds to a social phenomenon which has increased since Covid: people want to take care of themselves naturally.

Digestion often poses a problem, what are the different problems that we can encounter on this subject?

The two major organs of digestion are the stomach and the intestine. The stomach is there to cut what we ingest into molecules, which the intestine will then assimilate into the circulation to nourish our cells.

In the stomach, we can have acidity which causes painful spikes, we can have nausea and vomiting because we ate too fatty or there was bacteria in the food, or we can have digestive heaviness because the stomach is not working sufficiently.

In the intestine, you can have cramps, pain or bloating when fermentation takes place. We can also have chronic inflammations such as irritable bowel syndrome: the intestine is fragile because it has not had nutrients for many months, or because it is subject to permanent stress, and we have therefore a feeling of fatigue, a swollen intestine and stitches in certain places. You can also have diarrhea, either due to an infectious cause, or due to nervousness which will cause the intestine to react. Conversely, we can experience constipation when the intestine functions slowly.

It is important to have the right bacteria in our gut. When the microbiota is unbalanced, inflammation and oxidation set in and open the door to pathologies that can become more chronic such as Crohn’s disease or celiac disease. This is why it is essential to take care of your digestion by eating well, but also being aware that digestion is impacted by our stress, our environment and our general condition, particularly with other pathologies or taking medications that can unbalance the microbiota. The digestive system is fundamental for balanced health.

Is your Digestarom range precisely there to respond to all these problems?

Our first product, Pranarôm Digest Confort, treats all digestive disorders: heaviness in the stomach, nausea, vomiting, indigestion and bloating. It acts on the stomach while promoting the proper functioning of the intestine. These are tablets to suck or chew. By going sublingual, essential oils will become effective very quickly. There are essential oils known for their effect on digestion: peppermint, lemon, star anise, ginger, tangerine, caraway and cinnamon. Added to this synergy is a plant well known for supporting the functioning of the digestive system, chicory. Digest Confort provides comprehensive support, with additional actions to ensure digestion goes well. We have an anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effect, a hepato-stimulating action, but also an anti-spasmodic effect thanks to star anise, ginger and mandarin, as well as a carminative effect on the intestine. to absorb gases. The tablets have a very fresh taste that soothes in the mouth, and they are made without sugar or gluten, so as not to irritate the digestive system.

Our Digest Protect capsules act as a natural proton pump inhibitor, to neutralize acidity and protect the stomach lining. They combine the mechanical action of bicarbonate, alginate and red algae, which create a protective gel to prevent acidity from rising into the esophagus, and that of essential oils of peppermint, ginger and lemon, which reduce the acidity and protect the stomach. Added to this are the essential oils of cumin and lemon grass which have an anti-inflammatory effect. Lemon grass will also normalize the population of helicobacter pilori, a bacteria which causes acidity if it is in excess.

Digest Transit works on constipation problems. These are sachets of powder made from psyllium and apple fibers which will have a mechanical action on transit: the insoluble fibers of the psyllium absorb water and swell in the intestine, which by retroactive effect, will contract to move stools forward, while soluble apple fiber has a prebiotic effect on intestinal bacteria. Combined with this, the essential oils of mandarin, cardamom and ginger will act on the intestine to relax it and make it work. Cardamom will absorb fermentation and calm the pain linked to constipation. Ginger will also reduce inflammation. Digest Transit is indicated for acute or chronic constipation, to regulate its transit, because this product is not irritating to the intestines and does not cause reflex constipation. The sachet is diluted in water, and it has a good tangerine taste.

Finally, Digest Stop works in cases of diarrhea. These are lactose and gluten-free capsules which combine several active ingredients with a mechanical action, activated charcoal and psyllium, which absorbs excess water from diarrhea. They are supplemented by the anti-spasmodic and pain-relieving action of essential oils of star anise and caraway. The latter also has a nervous calming action on the intestine.

To go further on this type of problem, are you releasing a new product, Oleobiotic Intestinal Health?

Oleobiotic Intestinal Health is our new product, which comes out in January. It is a solution in the event of an intestinal infection, whether of bacterial or viral origin. Essential oils are virucidal, bactericidal, parasiticidal and fungicidal, so they will kill any pathogen. We find essential oils of cinnamon and oregano, which are effective on all these pathogens, but also essential oil of lemon, which has a complementary action on the infection, as well as essential oils of caraway and caraway. star anise which will calm pain and fermentation. We therefore treat the infection while acting on the symptoms.

These are gastro-resistant oleo-capsules, which promote digestive tolerance. They act directly in the intestine. Taking is easier, without reflux of aromatic molecules, and we have optimized bioavailability. This product can be taken in case of gastro, or to protect against infection when traveling abroad.